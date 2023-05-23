Stories you might’ve missed, May 23

MAID GOES OUT ON A WEEKDAY AT 9 PM, LEAVES HOUSE GATE UNLOCKED AND DOESN’T RETURN TILL AFTER 12.45 AM

SINGAPORE: An employer who felt his helper was being very unreasonable took to social media after discovering she would go out without asking for permission.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for both domestic helpers and employers alike, the employer wrote that he allowed his maid to go out on weekdays after work as long as she sought their permission and came back at a reasonable hour. He said that for Hari Raya, in addition to her usual Sunday off, she was allowed to stay outside overnight. He also said that the maid was paid $900 monthly.

Read more here…

LOCAL COUPLE ALLEGEDLY BANNED FROM ENTERING MALAYSIA FOR 6 MONTHS AFTER QUESTIONING CHECKPOINT STAFF

SINGAPORE: A local couple were allegedly banned from entering Malaysia for half a year when they tried to enter the country on Saturday (May 20). The couple claimed that the ban was issued after they registered a complaint about the way their passports were stamped. But the Malaysian immigration authorities have yet to comment on the official reason behind the ban.

Facebook user Abdul Qayyuum Rahim shared his side of the story on social media the night that he and his wife were denied entry into Malaysia.

Read more here…

“IT’S SHOU TIME!” CEO SHOU ZI CHEW SEEN AT VIVOCITY LOOKING CAREFREE DESPITE THE RECENT BAN ON TIKTOK IN US STATE

SINGAPORE: A sharp-eyed netizen spotted Singaporean TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at VivoCity playing bumper cars with his children.

On Sunday (May 21), TikTok user May Ng aka The Drop Servicing Mom (@mayng.co) posted a video of Mr Chew, a father of two, appearing to have great fun at Timezone.

Read more here…

OPINION: THE PAP’S SUPER MAJORITY, HOW THE WP’S HANDS ARE TIED, WHAT DO SINGAPOREANS WANT, AND OTHER STORIES IN REVIEW

The Leader of the Opposition, Mr Pritam Singh, said last week that we needed more members of parliament (MPs) from the Workers’ Party (WP). He does have a point. At the end of the day, all new policies are debated and voted upon in Parliament, and where voting is concerned, numbers count!

In Singapore, the People’s Action Party (PAP) holds an overwhelming majority and so, when things are put to a vote, the PAP’s position on the matter would reign supreme. It is a numbers game.

Read more here…

MAN ASKS WHAT’S THE POINT OF SEGREGATING HALAL AND NON-HALAL RETURN TRAYS “IF CLEANERS JUST DUMP EVERYTHING INTO 1 TUB AT COLLECTION POINT”

SINGAPORE: A man complained on social media that “something is wrong somewhere” when a tray return system has separate compartments for halal and non-halal trays and cutlery but cleaners dump them in the same container.

“What is the whole point of segregating the return tray if at collection point, the cleaner just dump everything into 1 tub? Also as stated clearly, the return point is for halal but plates returned were mixed. The good old days, cleaning aunties and uncle will push 1 trolley and have 2 tub to segregate,” wrote a Facebook user who goes by the name Ed Hamz on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Sunday (May 21).

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg