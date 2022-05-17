Home News Stories you might've missed, May 17

Stories you might’ve missed, May 17

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today

By Obbana Rajah
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Greater demand, but fewer Taxis & PHVs now despite relaxed Covid-19 restrictions

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Taxi Driver’s Lessons sharing

More people are out and about, due to the easing of pandemic regulations. However, along with more people in public has arisen the problem of fewer taxis and private hire vehicles (PHV). Many netizens have undoubtedly recently seen posts, photos, and videos of people waiting in line just to get a ride home.

Read more here

Nee Soon resident complains for 2 years about neighbour’s hoarding issue yet ‘nothing is done’

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore/Sue Tiara

After allegedly complaining for two years to no avail, a concerned resident took to social media to highlight their HDB shared corridor situation looking like a storage unit.

“I have been complaining for 2 years to oneservice apps, but nothing is done,” wrote Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Sue Tiara on Monday (May 15). “The only update I receive is case closed even though the hoarding gets worse,” noted Ms Tiara.

Read more here

Passenger frustrated as bus forced to slow down for cyclists taking up whole lane

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

A passenger wondered if cyclists think the road belonged to them after witnessing two cyclists taking up an entire lane and forcing the bus behind them to move slowly.

“I was on bus 61 along Holland Road when I came across this,” wrote Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Ayaka Elyce Watanabe, attaching a corresponding video of the incident. The 18-second footage showed Ms Watanabe was a bus passenger travelling behind the two cyclists.

Read more here

Jamus Lim: “I understand that our salaries simply don’t go as far in the face of ever-rising prices”

Photo: FB screengrab/ jamuslim

After some Anchorvale residents spoke to Jamus Lim about the rising cost of living, the Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (Sengkang GRC) took to Facebook to write about possible solutions aside from raising salaries.

The burden of higher prices weighs especially heavily on those who live on fixed incomes, one resident told Assoc Prof Lim. The MP wrote on a May 15 Facebook page that he had covered 10 floors during a house visit 317D at Anchorvale and “had a significant number of engaged conversations.”

Read more here

Woodlands community cat naps on GrabFood delivery bag over other cat beds, residents give cat 5-Star “Sayang” (Love)

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats

Cat owners can fully relate to the fact that these lovable felines showcase unfathomable quirks, such as suddenly staring into a specific spot in a room, causing much anxiety to those nearby.

Another common cat quirk is choosing any other thing to sleep in except for their designated cat beds, which often cost a fortune. Such was the case for a community cat in Woodlands who said no to a couple of available cat beds and chose a food delivery bag instead.

Read more here

 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 17

Greater demand, but fewer Taxis & PHVs now despite relaxed Covid-19 restrictions Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Taxi Driver's Lessons sharing More people are out and about, due to the easing of pandemic regulations. However, along with more people in public has arisen...
Read more
Home News

Mercedes with blaring honk tailgates cyclist hogging middle lane

"Don't be a self-entitled person," wrote a netizen to a cyclist caught on camera taking up the middle lane of Keppel Road, resulting in...
Read more
Home News

Man’s head oozing with blood after fight over ATM machine in Geylang, Netizen asks, ‘OMG why so many fights these days?’

A video of a recent fight over an ATM machine at Geylang went viral on TikTok, but some netizens, citing the number of fights...
Read more
Business & Economy

Shopee’s Forrest Li, Singapore’s richest man in 2021, loses US$25billion in tech wipeout

Last year, Bloomberg Billionaires Index listed Mr Forrest Li as the richest person in Singapore. However, the co-founder of Sea Ltd., a holding company...
Read more
Home News

VIDEO: Woman ‘chopes’ MBS parking space, knocks on camcar to stop reversing into slot, threatens to call police for ignoring her ‘chope’

Although public parking lots operate on a first-come-first-served basis, some individuals feel they can reserve one by using their bodies to chope the space....
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 17

Greater demand, but fewer Taxis & PHVs now despite relaxed Covid-19 restrictions Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Taxi Driver's Lessons sharing More people...
Read more
Home News

Mercedes with blaring honk tailgates cyclist hogging middle lane

"Don't be a self-entitled person," wrote a netizen to a cyclist caught on camera taking up the middle lane...
Read more
Home News

Man’s head oozing with blood after fight over ATM machine in Geylang, Netizen asks, ‘OMG why so many fights these days?’

A video of a recent fight over an ATM machine at Geylang went viral on TikTok, but some netizens,...
Read more
Business & Economy

Shopee’s Forrest Li, Singapore’s richest man in 2021, loses US$25billion in tech wipeout

Last year, Bloomberg Billionaires Index listed Mr Forrest Li as the richest person in Singapore. However, the co-founder of...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore