Stories you might’ve missed, May 17

Greater demand, but fewer Taxis & PHVs now despite relaxed Covid-19 restrictions
More people are out and about, due to the easing of pandemic regulations. However, along with more people in public has arisen the problem of fewer taxis and private hire vehicles (PHV). Many netizens have undoubtedly recently seen posts, photos, and videos of people waiting in line just to get a ride home.
Nee Soon resident complains for 2 years about neighbour’s hoarding issue yet ‘nothing is done’
After allegedly complaining for two years to no avail, a concerned resident took to social media to highlight their HDB shared corridor situation looking like a storage unit.
“I have been complaining for 2 years to oneservice apps, but nothing is done,” wrote Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Sue Tiara on Monday (May 15). “The only update I receive is case closed even though the hoarding gets worse,” noted Ms Tiara.
Passenger frustrated as bus forced to slow down for cyclists taking up whole lane
A passenger wondered if cyclists think the road belonged to them after witnessing two cyclists taking up an entire lane and forcing the bus behind them to move slowly.
“I was on bus 61 along Holland Road when I came across this,” wrote Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Ayaka Elyce Watanabe, attaching a corresponding video of the incident. The 18-second footage showed Ms Watanabe was a bus passenger travelling behind the two cyclists.
Jamus Lim: “I understand that our salaries simply don’t go as far in the face of ever-rising prices”
After some Anchorvale residents spoke to Jamus Lim about the rising cost of living, the Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (Sengkang GRC) took to Facebook to write about possible solutions aside from raising salaries.
The burden of higher prices weighs especially heavily on those who live on fixed incomes, one resident told Assoc Prof Lim. The MP wrote on a May 15 Facebook page that he had covered 10 floors during a house visit 317D at Anchorvale and “had a significant number of engaged conversations.”
Woodlands community cat naps on GrabFood delivery bag over other cat beds, residents give cat 5-Star “Sayang” (Love)
Cat owners can fully relate to the fact that these lovable felines showcase unfathomable quirks, such as suddenly staring into a specific spot in a room, causing much anxiety to those nearby.
Another common cat quirk is choosing any other thing to sleep in except for their designated cat beds, which often cost a fortune. Such was the case for a community cat in Woodlands who said no to a couple of available cat beds and chose a food delivery bag instead.
