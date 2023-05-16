Stories you might’ve missed, May 16

“1 PERSON $3,10 PERSON IS $30,100 PERSON IS $300”: NETIZEN SHARES STRESSFUL INCIDENT WITH GOJEK DRIVER

SINGAPORE: A netizen recently shared a stressful incident with a Gojek driver, claiming to have been charged an extra $3 for the driver’s waiting time despite reaching the designated pickup point on time.

An online user took to social media on Monday (May 8) to share what went down with a Gojek driver.

MAID WORKS IN A HOUSEHOLD WITH 6 ADULTS AND 2 PETS, ASKS IF SHE SHOULD GET A RAISE AFTER WORKING FOR 9 YEARS

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper who has been working for a large family for 9 years wanted to know if she should ask for a pay raise.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid wrote: “I just want an opinion regarding my asking of an addition to my salary since I’m taking care of 6persons plus 2fur pets”. She explained that the household she worked in had her taking care of and cleaning up after two pets and six adults.

JOANNE PEH SAYS SHOWBIZ CELEBRITIES ARE DIFFERENT FROM INTERNET CELEBRITIES

SINGAPORE: In an interview with the newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, local artist Joanne Peh explained the difference between showbiz celebrities and internet celebrities commonly known as “influencers”. She said that this difference has been the cause of problems for many young actors.

“I think artists will feel pressure from influencers. I often tell young actors that we are not influencers and we should not compare ourselves with them. Our online traffic won’t be better than theirs,” Joanne Peh admitted.

I’M STILL TRYING TO GET PR, SAYS RUSSIAN WOMAN BORN IN SINGAPORE, WHO HAS LIVED HERE ALL HER LIFE

SINGAPORE: Ms Elena Tsvetkova was born in Singapore to Russian parents, and she’s been here all her life. She told YouTuber Max Chernov in a video posted on Friday (May 12) that she feels like a local, and that her go-to hangover meals are either chicken rice or wanton mee.

And yet, she’s neither a citizen nor even a permanent resident, but not for lack of trying. “I tried to apply for PR. It didn’t happen, unfortunately. I’m still trying,” she told Chernov.

“BAEY YAM KENG AND TAMPINES TC FAIL TO CLEAN UP URINE STAINS AT HDB STAIRWELL DESPITE YEARS OF COMPLAINTS”

SINGAPORE: MP Baey Yam Keng and the Tampines Town Council are being criticised online after a Tampines resident asserted on social media that a stairwell in his block has been plagued with urine stains since 2018 but his attempts to have the issue resolved have gone nowhere.

Facebook user Sam Sokoloyo, who lives at Block 431 Tampines Street 4, said that urine stains and an unpleasant smell have persisted at a stairwell at his block for years.

