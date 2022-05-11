Stories you might’ve missed, May 11

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have your opinion on current events made known? Email us your story with details and proof! Make your voice known!

Dear Editor,

It has been more than two years since this demon virus invaded our lives. I never imagined two years of my life would be lost in limbo. I’m sick and tired of it, as I’m sure countless others are too.

The hot topic now is excess deaths: If one looks at the statistics, a strong case could be made that this spike happened at the time of the vaccine drive. Of course, more analysis needs to be done. But you can’t dismiss this possibility.

