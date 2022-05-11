Home News Stories you might've missed, May 11

Stories you might’ve missed, May 11

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

By Obbana Rajah
Letter to the Editor: Many countries removed all COVID restrictions, including face masks, high time S’pore does the same

Photo: freepik (for illustration purposes only)

Dear Editor,

It has been more than two years since this demon virus invaded our lives. I never imagined two years of my life would be lost in limbo. I’m sick and tired of it, as I’m sure countless others are too.

The hot topic now is excess deaths: If one looks at the statistics, a strong case could be made that this spike happened at the time of the vaccine drive. Of course, more analysis needs to be done. But you can’t dismiss this possibility.

Read more here

VIDEO: Boyfriend & girlfriend fighting in Park Kallang like it was during an earthquake frustrates netizens

Photo: FB screengrab/ Singapore Incidents

If you caption a video saying that it’s an argument between a boyfriend and his girlfriend, you better be prepared to show more than shoes. This was the response to a clip uploaded on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Monday night (May 9).

“there’s a fight between boyfriend and girlfriend in Park kallang last night,” reads the caption across the video. But from around the 10-second mark, only the legs and feet of the people in a rather shaky video can be seen.

Read more here

Lim Tean to be charged with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking and being an unauthorised person who acted as an advocate or solicitor

Lim Tean will be charged in court on Thursday (May 12) with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking and being an unauthorised person who acted as an advocate or solicitor.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (May 10), “Sometime in November 2019, Lim Tean was entrusted with a sum of $30,000, awarded to a former client as settlement in respect of a motor injury civil suit.  Lim Tean is alleged to have misappropriated the $30,000”.

Read more here

Man says if he were the PM of S’pore, he would donate 90% of his salary, cut Ministers’ pay in half and reduce GST to 5%

A man by the name of Bruce took to TikTok to share the ten things he would do should he become the Prime Minister of Singapore. In his video, firstly, he said he would “give 90 per cent of my salary to help the poor. $300,000 minus $270,000, $30,000 I can live comfortably. A good life, and to send a clear signal that I am not in it for the money”.

Read more here

‘Suddenly we seem to see many lawyers in trouble with the law’ — Netizens react to unauthorised lawyers & trainee lawyers cheating in exams

Photo: Taken from unsplash.com/Tingey Injury Law Firm/used for illustration purposes only

Netizens have commented on the spate of news reports concerning lawyers in Singapore lately, with one noting, “Suddenly we seem to see many lawyers in trouble with the law”.

On Wednesday (May 11), the Singapore Police Force said that Violet Netto, who had represented Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam in March of this year, is under investigation for being an unauthorised person acting as an advocate or solicitor.

Read more here

 

