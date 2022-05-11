Stories you might’ve missed, May 11

Letter to the Editor: Many countries removed all COVID restrictions, including face masks, high time S’pore does the same
Dear Editor,
It has been more than two years since this demon virus invaded our lives. I never imagined two years of my life would be lost in limbo. I’m sick and tired of it, as I’m sure countless others are too.
The hot topic now is excess deaths: If one looks at the statistics, a strong case could be made that this spike happened at the time of the vaccine drive. Of course, more analysis needs to be done. But you can’t dismiss this possibility.
