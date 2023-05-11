Stories you might’ve missed, May 11

MAID RESORTED TO EATING HER EMPLOYER’S FOOD SCRAPS AS SHE WAS NOT GIVEN MEALS, WAS NOT EVEN ALLOWED TO EAT THEIR RICE OR EGGS

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media, sharing the devastating conditions she was forced to work under, including days she went hungry.

The helper was responding to another post on social media and shared her situation. She said that her employer treated her very badly and did not give her enough food. The helper added that she had to buy her own food and rice because her employer had only allocated 1kg of rice to her six family members in the house.

NETIZENS SLAM PARENTS FOR ALLOWING BABY BOY TO BE ‘YOUNGEST DRIVER IN SINGAPORE’

SINGAPORE: A video of a toddler being allowed to take the steering wheel of a moving car that was shared online has drawn many negative comments from netizens, who pointed out the dangers of such a practice.

The full name on the original video has been redacted, and it’s unknown whether it’s still available online. It appears to be either a Facebook reel or an IG story.

NEW ZEALAND POLICE CONFIRM 3 YOUTHS DEAD IN CAR CRASH WERE ALL SINGAPOREANS

SINGAPORE: Three youths who died in a recent camper van crash in New Zealand’s South Island were all Singaporeans, The New Zealand Herald reported on Tuesday (May 9).

They were identified as Sherwin Chong Shi Yun and Xinyue Yang, both 21, and Jia Jun Vincent Lim, 24.

MAID WANTS TO TRAVEL TO OTHER COUNTRIES DURING HER LEAVE, EMPLOYER ASKS IF SHE CAN OPPOSE THAT AS “I DON’T FEEL (IT’S) SAFE”

SINGAPORE: Probably taking their employer-employee relationship one step too far, an employer wanted to know if she could stop her maid from travelling to other countries during her home leave.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the employer wrote that her maid was going on leave and said that she wanted to travel to other countries as well during the break. The employer asked: “Can I reject as I don’t feel is safe?”

BENJAMIN KHENG WAS PUNCHED BY A WBO REGIONAL BOXING CHAMPION

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video, content creator Benjamin Kheng shared his reaction when he was punched by World Boxing Organisation (WBO) regional champion Abdou Karroum. Benjamin posted a snippet in slo-mo on how the blow was aimed at his stomach and his unexpected reaction afterwards.

Benjamin stated in his post caption: “im a lover not a fighter i guess.”

