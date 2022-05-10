Stories you might’ve missed, May 10

A fight broke out between several men in front of a nightclub along 133 Cecil Street. A video of the incident, with the caption, “Fierce,” was posted on Facebook page Singapore Incidents on Sunday (May 8).

According to 8world News, several men began shouting at the Cherry Discotheque nightclub staff. Some of them also punched the employees in the face. The 18-second video showed the club’s staff members picking up queue poles in retaliation. Two women, the club bouncers and security, among other individuals, were also at the scene.

