Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 28

KKH files police report over pregnant woman’s ‘false’ claim that she lost baby after waiting 4 hrs; hospital unable to identify woman
Update: Alternative news outlet Wake Up Singapore has been issued a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) for publishing the woman’s claims on its social media accounts.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a media release on Mar 27 that Wake Up Singapore published further posts on its Facebook and Instagram pages on Mar 25, stating they had been informed by the patient that her recollection was false.
Man says that instead of sporty girl he saw online, he met date whose “figure looks more like someone who binge watches Netflix 4,5 hours”
A man who met a girl on a dating website realised that she was not like her profile when he took her out for coffee.
The man, who griped about his uneventful date in an anonymous post on popular confessions page NUSWhispers said that he and the girl had similar interests, which was why he decided to meet her.
Latest Petrol Prices in Singapore 2022 & How You Can Reduce Car Petrol Cost Even Further
Supply-chain disruptions, trade restrictions as well as sanctions arising from the Russia-Ukraine war have had a massive impact on the rise in prices. With Russia being the second-largest oil exporter coupled with the fact that Singapore imports a significant amount of its energy needs, we have not been spared from the skyrocketing petrol prices.
‘Possible to shoot to injure rather than kill? Police trained to fire at centre of body’ — K Shanmugam on recent police shooting case
Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Saturday (Mar 26) the Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers are trained to fire at the centre of the body to stop an imminent threat, serious injury, or death.
Possible to shoot to injure, not kill? Police trained to fire at centre of body: Shanmugam on recent police shooting case. His statement was in response to the incident on Mar 23 where a knife-wielding man was shot dead by officers at Bendemeer Road.
It was reported that the 62-year-old man was shot in the chest by the police after refusing to drop his weapon.
Whose standards of ‘progress’ should we apply in a multi-cultural society like S’pore? — AWARE on Priscilla Shunmugam’s ‘insensitive’ ethnic comments
