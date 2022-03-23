Home News Stories you might've missed, Mar 23

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 23

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are some stories you might've missed

By Obbana Rajah
Ex-NTU researcher took upskirt photos of 400 women, over 2,200 photos found from 2015 to 2021

A former researcher from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was found to have taken upskirt pictures of at least 400 women from 2015 until 2021.

Authorities discovered that he had taken over 2,200 upskirt photos during this period, including some taken around the NTU campus.

Loh Kean Yew has Covid-19, withdraws from Swiss Open

Photo: For illustrative purposes only. Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew celebrates beating India’s Srikanth Kidambi during the men’s singles final badminton match of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, on December 19, 2021. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

Singapore’s first badminton world champion has withdrawn from the Swiss Open, which is taking place this week (Mar 22 to 27) at St Jakobshalle in Basel.

Loh Kean Yew joins the more than 470 million people in the world known to have had Covid-19, and the latest in the Singapore team to be infected. He tested positive in Birmingham last Friday, the Singapore Badminton Association told The Straits Times.  That was two days after he lost in the first round of the All-England Open to Denmark’s Anders Antonsen, who is ranked third in the world.

Jamus Lim: Questions from A-Level students more ‘thoughtful’ and ‘in-depth’ than most posed in Parliament

Photo: FB screengrab/ jamuslim

It’s not easy to impress Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) when it comes to economics. After all, he teaches the subject at ESSEC Business School.

But after a recent tuition session on economics with A-level students, he commented tthat some of their questions on economics had greater depthy and were more thoughtful than some of the questions he has faced in Parliament.

Associate Professor Lim  said that several A-Level students did impress him with their “very piercing questions”  when he spoke to them last Saturday on Singapore’s Budget.

“Do we really need SDAs?” Social distancing ambassador meme elicits sarcasm online

Photo from Facebook: SGAG
A meme on Social Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs) seems to be sparking sarcastic comments from netizens. Some of them say deploying SDAs isn’t doing much to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A screengrab of a scene from Singaporean 128 Circles, a TV series revolving around the lives of hawkers, was shared on SGAG’s Facebook page on Tuesday (March 22). Over the shot featuring a man directing a laser stare at another man donning a facemask, was a make-believe dialogue.

