Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 7

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are our top stories published today.

By Obbana Rajah
Netizens shower man with advice when man asks if he can afford to get married when he earns $3K a month

Photo: Unsplash/ Prapoth Panchuea (for illustration purposes only).

Singapore—How much does a guy really need to finally settle down, or as one netizen put it, “to do all the big adulting things in life?”

“Is a 3k monthly salary enough” for “getting a house, renovation, marriage and kids.” a man asked netizens via the NUS Whispers Facebook page.

After he posted that inviting question, netizens had lots of advice for him.

The man said he had graduated last year, was already working and that he and his long-time girlfriend “have plans to marry early” .  He mentioned that was planning to propose to her soon.

Blogger, Nicole Choo, starts Krazy Kroissants online pastry that will make you say, “What the Guac!”

Photo: Instagram screengrab/nicole.choo,krazykroissants
Among the many other home-based and online bakers who launched their businesses during the pandemic, celebrities such as Rebecca Lim and Fann Wong have also taken advantage of the internet to sell their baked goods.

In a nod to the trend, content creator and social media influencer Nicole Choo is giving it a shot, in launching her very own home-based croissant business.

Government agencies combing footage of raucous Clarke Quay gathering to ID revelers

Photos: Tiktok, FB screengrab/ @shihanahnafshoeb, lawrencewong

Singapore – Videos have surfaced of a packed gathering of more than a hundred revelers  at Clarke Quay on New Year’s Eve, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that enforcement agencies are reviewing CCTV footage to interview those  involved.

On Sunday (Jan 2) the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) overseeing measures to deal with the pandemic highlighted “blatant breaches” of safe management measures at the gathering and called it a “potential super spreading” event.

Oon Shu An is both Tiger & Lion baby, and her Tiger temper gets her into so much trouble

Photo: Instagram screengrab/oonshuan
Singapore — Singaporean celeb Oon Shu An, believe it or not, is not only a Tiger baby, but also a Lion baby!

She took to both Facebook & Instagram a couple of days back to speak about how being born a girl with these two east & west zodiac signs combo in one person may not always be a good thing.

Leading anti-vaxxer admits COVID is real & ‘very nasty’ after warded in ICU, not ‘just a common cold’ for him after all

John O’Looney. Photo: youtube screengrab

A leading figure against the Covid-19 vaccines in the UK who has also claimed that the coronavirus responsible for the current pandemic is “just a common cold” got infected last month and ended up needing intensive care.

This led to his admission that Covid-19 is real, and in his words “very nasty.”

Funeral director John O’Looney, 53, had been scheduled to appear at an anti-vaxx “Freedom Rally” on Dec 29 at Milton Keynes, but was unable to do so due to his Covid infection.

