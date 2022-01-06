Home News Stories you might've missed, Jan 6

Stories you might've missed, Jan 6

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)
By Obbana Rajah
From mid-Feb, booster a must for people to count as fully vaccinated

Photo: FB screengrab/Ong Ye Kung

Singapore — Starting Feb 14, booster shots must be taken within nine months or 270 days, of completing the primary series of  Covid-19  injections  for a person to be considered fully vaccinated.

This applies to everyone 18 and older who is eligible for the booster jab. Currently, those who are eligible are invited to receive booster shots five months after their last dose. The Health Ministry (MOH) announced the changes on Wednesday (Jan 5).

Read more here. 

BTS’s Suga, RM & Jin recovers from COVID-19

Photo: Facebook screengrab/Bangtan Boys

Seoul — It was reported on Dec 24 last year that BTS member Suga tested positive for COVID-19. Two other members of BTS, RM and Jin also contracted the virus around the same period.

RM, Jin and Suga were diagnosed with the virus after their return to South Korea following BTS’s first pandemic-era US concerts. Suga has been fully vaccinated, and he underwent self-isolation once he returned to South Korea. The singer did not experience any “special symptoms” during the time his diagnosis was announced.

Read more here.

Pandemic pushes newbie NTU grad to pursue career as YouTuber

Photo: Angelyn Chew En Qi, Singapore Bilingual Content Creator

“THROUGH THE PANDEMIC, I LEARNED THAT LIFE IS UNPREDICTABLE AND CAN TAKE A TURN AT ANY MOMENT. TAKE THE LEAP OF FAITH AND FOLLOW YOUR DREAM. IT WILL BE STRESSFUL TO TAKE THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED, BUT NOTHING BEATS THE THRILL OF CHASING YOUR DREAM.”

“What will be my biggest regret if I die tomorrow?”

This was the question Angelyn Chew asked herself when Covid-19 struck. It made the Gen Z student wonder if she’d regret it if she did not take a shot at her dream career. She decided to do it while she still had the time and energy.

Read more here. 

Scoot investigating video of shirtless men partying with stewardess on flight

Photo: TikTok screengrab / zabination

Singapore — What goes up on the internet, stays on the internet, as one TikToker may well be discovering. Even if it is later taken down.

His video showing him  partying shirtless and maskless, with copious amounts of alcohol involved on an airplane in the Scoot fleet.

Read more here.

MOH reports ‘Healing the Divide’ to police for urging parents to disrupt vaccination of kids

Photo: FB screengrab/ ministryofhealthsingapore

Singapore —  The Health Ministry says the group calling itself Healing the Divide has been instigating  parents to go to paediatric vaccination centres and overwhelm the staff with questions.

So the ministry has reported the group to the police over this bid to disrupt operations at the paediatric vaccination centres  that have been opened to take care of children’s vaccination needs.

Read more here. 

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

