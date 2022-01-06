Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 6

From mid-Feb, booster a must for people to count as fully vaccinated
Singapore — Starting Feb 14, booster shots must be taken within nine months or 270 days, of completing the primary series of Covid-19 injections for a person to be considered fully vaccinated.
This applies to everyone 18 and older who is eligible for the booster jab. Currently, those who are eligible are invited to receive booster shots five months after their last dose. The Health Ministry (MOH) announced the changes on Wednesday (Jan 5).
BTS’s Suga, RM & Jin recovers from COVID-19
Seoul — It was reported on Dec 24 last year that BTS member Suga tested positive for COVID-19. Two other members of BTS, RM and Jin also contracted the virus around the same period.
RM, Jin and Suga were diagnosed with the virus after their return to South Korea following BTS’s first pandemic-era US concerts. Suga has been fully vaccinated, and he underwent self-isolation once he returned to South Korea. The singer did not experience any “special symptoms” during the time his diagnosis was announced.
Pandemic pushes newbie NTU grad to pursue career as YouTuber
“THROUGH THE PANDEMIC, I LEARNED THAT LIFE IS UNPREDICTABLE AND CAN TAKE A TURN AT ANY MOMENT. TAKE THE LEAP OF FAITH AND FOLLOW YOUR DREAM. IT WILL BE STRESSFUL TO TAKE THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED, BUT NOTHING BEATS THE THRILL OF CHASING YOUR DREAM.”
“What will be my biggest regret if I die tomorrow?”
This was the question Angelyn Chew asked herself when Covid-19 struck. It made the Gen Z student wonder if she’d regret it if she did not take a shot at her dream career. She decided to do it while she still had the time and energy.
Scoot investigating video of shirtless men partying with stewardess on flight
Singapore — What goes up on the internet, stays on the internet, as one TikToker may well be discovering. Even if it is later taken down.
His video showing him partying shirtless and maskless, with copious amounts of alcohol involved on an airplane in the Scoot fleet.
MOH reports ‘Healing the Divide’ to police for urging parents to disrupt vaccination of kids
Singapore — The Health Ministry says the group calling itself Healing the Divide has been instigating parents to go to paediatric vaccination centres and overwhelm the staff with questions.
So the ministry has reported the group to the police over this bid to disrupt operations at the paediatric vaccination centres that have been opened to take care of children’s vaccination needs.
