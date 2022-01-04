Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 4

Singapore — A case of unnatural death at Block 158D Rivervale Crescent was reported after a six-month-old baby boy stopped breathing while under his babysitter’s care.

The child’s father, Mr Yong Zhen Cheng, 30, said that his son had always been a healthy boy, meeting his developmental milestones.

Read more here.

Ong Ye Kung: OMICRON wave imminent, we need to be prepared for it

Photo: FB screengrab/ongyekung