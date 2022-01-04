Home News Stories you might've missed, Jan 4

Stories you might've missed, Jan 4

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)
By Obbana Rajah
6-month-old baby dies under babysitter’s care, police classify case as unnatural death

Photo: Taken from unsplash.com/Igordoon Primus/used for illustration purposes only

Singapore — A case of unnatural death at Block 158D Rivervale Crescent was reported after a six-month-old baby boy stopped breathing while under his babysitter’s care.

The child’s father, Mr Yong Zhen Cheng, 30, said that his son had always been a healthy boy, meeting his developmental milestones.

Read more here. 

Ong Ye Kung: OMICRON wave imminent, we need to be prepared for it

Photo: FB screengrab/ongyekung

Singapore — In an update on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted that an Omicron wave was imminent, with cases of the variant accounting for 17 per cent of total Covid-19 cases.

“Today is the first work day of 2022. Thought I will do an update on where we are on the pandemic,” said Mr Ong in a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 3).

Read more here. 

Pritam Singh highlights cost of living as ‘major pressure point’ for many households in 2022

IG screengrab: Pritam Singh

Singapore — In his New Year’s Day Message, Workers’ Party Secretary-General Pritam Singh underlined that cost of living would be a “major pressure point” for many households in the coming year.

Mr Singh, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, said in a message that was posted on The Workers’ Party’s Facebook page and on its Telegram channel on the last day of 2021 that increased cost of living rates would affect low to middle-income families, especially those with both elderly relatives and young children to take care of.

Read more here. 

Twilight’s Robert Pattinson spotted wearing Bedok Kings Rugby Football Club t-shirt at LA

Photo: Taken from pattinson-photos.com/
Los Angeles — English actor Robert Pattinson became the talk online after being spotted flaunting a white tee with a logo highlighting something from Singapore.

“Robert Pattinson buys the same stuff from a gas station as a broke college kid: Gatorade and a power bar. He’s for the people,” wrote Twitter account @FilmFroth.

However, it was Pattinson’s choice of apparel that got netizens talking.

Read more here. 

Maid steals $3000 worth of items from employer, gets caught after attempting to send items to overseas boyfriend

YouTube screengrab for illustration purposes only.

Singapore — A domestic helper from Indonesia was discovered to have stolen 74 items from her employer after the courier company refused to send the stolen items to the helper’s boyfriend in India and to her friend in Indonesia.

She was given a six-week jail sentence for stealing the items, which are worth almost $3000.

Read more here.

