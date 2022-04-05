Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 5

VIDEO: Teo Chee Hean seen sleeping in Parliament as Lawrence Wong talks about fuel
As Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about how Singapore will not reduce or suspend fuel duties or provide road tax rebates in Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), sharp netizens watching the video were quick to point out a sleepy-looking Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean front and centre.
Throughout the video, Mr Teo could be seen dozing off multiple times, with his eyes barely open.
Ong Ye Kung: ‘So many of us are doing so much to protect the 3.5%’ unvaccinated
In Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) quoted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as having said that Safe Entry is still needed to protect the 3.5 per cent of Singapore’s population who are not vaccinated against Covid-19.
He then followed this up by asking, “From an equity standpoint, does it make sense to inconvenience 96.5 per cent of the population just so that we can deter the 3.5 per cent unvaccinated from entering the premises (or venues)?
SG nurse slapped & kicked her maid, cut her salary when she made mistakes
A Singaporean woman has pleaded guilty to physically abusing her helper from 2017 to 2018 when the Myanmar national worked for her.
The employer, 35-year-old Zhao Lin, who worked as a nurse when the helper worked for her, would sometimes even hit the maid in the presence of Zhao’s young son, who was only four years old at the time.
Netizens call for “better & more convincing ministers” after Lawrence Wong says reducing/suspending fuel duties would only benefit small better-off group
In Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that despite the sharp price increases in petrol prices, it would be counter-productive to reduce or suspend fuel duties or to provide road tax rebates.
He reasoned that such subsidies on private transport would only benefit a relatively small and generally better-off group, as fewer than four in 10 households own cars. Furthermore, among households who earn the lowest 20 per cent of household incomes, only about one in 10 do.
Fight breaks out beside Katong Square, one man with tattoos retrieving weapon to attack
A video of a fight that took place in a small lane just off East Coast Road made its way around WhatsApp messenger on Monday (Apr 4).
