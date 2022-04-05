Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 5

As Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about how Singapore will not reduce or suspend fuel duties or provide road tax rebates in Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), sharp netizens watching the video were quick to point out a sleepy-looking Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean front and centre.

Throughout the video, Mr Teo could be seen dozing off multiple times, with his eyes barely open.

