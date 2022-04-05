Home News Stories you might've missed, Apr 5

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 5

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today.

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

VIDEO: Teo Chee Hean seen sleeping in Parliament as Lawrence Wong talks about fuel

As Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about how Singapore will not reduce or suspend fuel duties or provide road tax rebates in Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), sharp netizens watching the video were quick to point out a sleepy-looking Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean front and centre.

Throughout the video, Mr Teo could be seen dozing off multiple times, with his eyes barely open.

Read more here

Ong Ye Kung: ‘So many of us are doing so much to protect the 3.5%’ unvaccinated

Photo: FB screengrab/ongyekung

In Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) quoted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as having said that Safe Entry is still needed to protect the 3.5 per cent of Singapore’s population who are not vaccinated against Covid-19. 

- Advertisement 1-

He then followed this up by asking, “From an equity standpoint, does it make sense to inconvenience 96.5 per cent of the population just so that we can deter the 3.5 per cent unvaccinated from entering the premises (or venues)? 

Read more here

SG nurse slapped & kicked her maid, cut her salary when she made mistakes

Female domestic helper in Singapore allegedly abused by her employer

A Singaporean woman has pleaded guilty to physically abusing her helper from 2017 to 2018 when the Myanmar national worked for her.

The employer, 35-year-old Zhao Lin, who worked as a nurse when the helper worked for her, would sometimes even hit the maid in the presence of Zhao’s young son, who was only four years old at the time.

Read more here

Netizens call for “better & more convincing ministers” after Lawrence Wong says reducing/suspending fuel duties would only benefit small better-off group

Photo: FB screengrab/Lawrence Wong

In Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that despite the sharp price increases in petrol prices, it would be counter-productive to reduce or suspend fuel duties or to provide road tax rebates.

- Advertisement 2-

He reasoned that such subsidies on private transport would only benefit a relatively small and generally better-off group, as fewer than four in 10 households own cars. Furthermore, among households who earn the lowest 20 per cent of household incomes, only about one in 10 do.

Read more here

Fight breaks out beside Katong Square, one man with tattoos retrieving weapon to attack

A video of a fight that took place in a small lane just off East Coast Road made its way around WhatsApp messenger on Monday (Apr 4).

Read more here

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement 3-

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

In Parliament, recap: Faster bank response to phishing scams, extension of fixed-price electricity plans, increased resignation rate of public service officers

Phishing scams, global energy crunch and the resignation rate among public service employees reaching record levels – were some of the key topics government leaders touched on in a Parliament sitting on Feb 15. https://youtu.be/MpI4DpF-j6g Regarding the OCBC phishing scams, which...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 5

VIDEO: Teo Chee Hean seen sleeping in Parliament as Lawrence Wong talks about fuel As Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about how Singapore will not...
Read more
Home News

In Parliament: He Ting Ru points out MTF co-chairs are all men, even though COVID affected women ‘disproportionately more’

A significant portion of the session in Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 5) was devoted to the debate on the White Paper on Women's Development, which...
Read more
Home News

Daring jump off moving cab by 19-year-old girl after the driver allegedly molests, robs her

A teenage girl was forced to leap out of a moving automobile to avoid being molested by an e-hailing vehicle driver in the state...
Read more
Home News

5,100 anti-tank weapons co-developed by Singapore, Germany, and Israel sold to Ukraine

Ukraine has bought 5,100 anti-tank weapons that were co-developed by Singapore, Germany, and Israel. The RGW90 HH Matador weapons were acquired from German maker...
Read more
Home News

In Parliament, recap: Faster bank response to phishing scams, extension of fixed-price electricity plans, increased resignation rate of public service officers

Phishing scams, global energy crunch and the resignation rate among public service employees reaching record levels – were some...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 5

VIDEO: Teo Chee Hean seen sleeping in Parliament as Lawrence Wong talks about fuel As Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke...
Read more
Home News

In Parliament: He Ting Ru points out MTF co-chairs are all men, even though COVID affected women ‘disproportionately more’

A significant portion of the session in Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 5) was devoted to the debate on the...
Read more
Home News

Daring jump off moving cab by 19-year-old girl after the driver allegedly molests, robs her

A teenage girl was forced to leap out of a moving automobile to avoid being molested by an e-hailing...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore