Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 4

Singaporean cars have been seen gassing up in Malaysia ever since the border was opened at midnight on Mar 31, and former Prime Minister Najib Razak is not happy about it.

He shared a photo that had gone viral of a vehicle with a Singaporean number plate filling up with gas from a pump with a yellow nozzle, which means that the car is getting RON95 petrol.

