Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 4

Lim Tean claims egg prices have increased by 2.5 times in 3 years
In a Facebook post on Sunday (Apr 3), lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean commented on the rising price of eggs and asked followers if their income had risen at the same rate—2.5 times—that the price of eggs has gone up.
Former M’sian PM Najib unhappy S’pore cars pumping cheap RON95 petrol, Msia to halt selling subsidised petrol to foreigners
Singaporean cars have been seen gassing up in Malaysia ever since the border was opened at midnight on Mar 31, and former Prime Minister Najib Razak is not happy about it.
He shared a photo that had gone viral of a vehicle with a Singaporean number plate filling up with gas from a pump with a yellow nozzle, which means that the car is getting RON95 petrol.
‘Kung Food Panda?’ — Foodpanda riders caught ‘Kung Fu Fighting’ in the street
Another day, another fight caught online. This time, the brawl involved a number of Foodpanda riders, who went at it on a street outside Northpoint City at Yishun.
In the video, which lasts for a minute and a half, some of the brawlers are still in their pink and white shirts, while others are in their everyday clothes.
Bedok North resident tells WP’s Kenneth Foo: S’pore shouldn’t have dominant single party so that the voice of the people will be taken seriously
Workers’ Party politician Kenneth Foo spoke to residents at Blk 85 Food Market at Bedok North Rd over the weekend, and said in an April 3 Facebook post that “they understand the importance of the presence of a credible opposition in the Parliament.”
One resident even told him that the country should not have a dominant single party.
Life-sized Lee Kuan Yew wax figures for sale! — Only 10 available, so grab it now before it’s all gone!
And if you’d like to have the life-sized figure of the original PM Lee in your home, better act quickly, as there are only 10 such pieces available.
