Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 13

Netizens divided over ‘Karen’ who accused an uncle of opening bottle & sniffing contents in grocery
A woman accused a man of opening a bottle in order to smell a product in a grocery store, which led to both parties getting upset, to the point of threats to call the police and a lawyer was made.
A video of the incident was posted on the Singapore Incidents page, although netizens are divided about whether the woman was right in what she did, or not.
Blackpink’s Jennie goes orange
Blackpink’s Jennie is experimenting with a new hairstyle as she opts for lighter hair colour. Sporting a bright orange hue, Jenny looked completely different from her usual dark-haired look.
Fans are all excited about her caramel blonde and sultry orange looks from different angles. Creating a massive internet frenzy, Jennie took to Instagram to share a sassy take on her new hair.
“Don’t talk to me or my new hair,” she wrote with an orange heart emoticon. Sharing pictures of herself looking gorgeous in the garden, followers are going ga-ga.
WP launches subsidy scheme for seniors needing repair works in their flats
The Workers’ Party Community Fund announced on Tuesday (Apr 12) that it was launching a new scheme to assist senior citizens who are in need of minor repair works in their homes.
The programme, which the party is calling “The Handyman Subsidy Scheme,” offers a subsidy in the form of a reimbursement of as much as $50 for plumbing or electrical repair works carried out at selected HDB flats that are either studio type or are 2, 4 or 4-room flats.
Malaysian man who followed woman on MRT train and exposed his genitals gets 4 weeks jail
A Malaysian man who pestered a woman with questions before following her into the train and exposing his genitals to her twice was today (11 April) sentenced to four weeks’ jail and a fine of $500. Earlier this year, the Malaysian man, Makesvaran Visuranatham, pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal force, intentionally exposing himself to obtain sexual gratification and insulting the modesty of the victim.
Elderly mum sold HDB flat to live with daughter in Australia now back in SG living in hotel
An elderly woman says that she and her husband sold their home here because their daughter in Australia wanted them to live with her.
Widowed last year, she says she was neglected and decided to return to Singapore, where she has no choice but to live in a hotel.
A report in the Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News, says that after selling their flat in 2018, Madam Zhang and her husband emigrated to Australia, where their only daughter had lived for the past 15 years.
