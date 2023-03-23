Staying healthy: Tan Cheng Bock joins walking, dancing & juggling at Jurong West Stadium

SINGAPORE: Veteran politician Dr Tan Cheng Bock recently showed that he is staying active by posting a video of himself exercising last weekend with Pioneer residents at Jurong West Stadium.

Dr Tan, who turns 83 on his next birthday on April 26, started by walking around the track at the stadium, but also ended up dancing with Progress Singapore Party’s Otica dance group and then went on to try his hand at juggling.

The video shows Dr Tan, aided by another man, juggling with a diabolo, which the PSP chair described as “type of juggling device which looks like 2 cups joined together at the bottom and spun using a string attached to 2 sticks.”

He added that the group with the diabolos kindly let him try it out, adding, “While it may look simple, it actually takes a lot of practice and skill to do correctly. Looks like I need to come down here and practice more often!”

Dr Tan served as a Member of Parliament under the ruling People’s Action Party at Ayer Rajah for 26 years.

In 2011, Dr Tan left the party to stand as a candidate in that year’s election, losing by 0.35 per cent to Tony Tan. His attempt to contest in the succeeding presidential election was thwarted due to a controversial change in the criteria for candidacy.

In 2019, along with several others, he founded PSP, becoming its first Secretary-General, a position he held until 2021.

In the General Election of 2020, the PSP slate at West Coast GRC got 48.31 per cent of the vote, narrowly losing to the PAP team, which includes ministers S Iswaran and Desmond Lee.

Dr Tan underwent a minor procedure last year. Upon his doctors’ advice, he had a lesion removed from his lung at the National University Hospital (NUH) on July 28, 2022.

Two days later, he thanked the NUH staff in a July 30 Facebook post, adding that he was recovering well and would be up and about shortly. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg