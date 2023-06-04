Standard Chartered customers claim access to mobile app is cut off if marketing alerts are not enabled

SINGAPORE: Standard Chartered is facing criticism from some of its customers over its mobile app’s advertising practices, with several users taking to online forums to express their dissatisfaction.

The crux of the issue revolves around the bank’s app requiring users to grant permission for advertisements in order to gain access to their accounts. A number of customers have said that it is disconcerting that they cannot utilize the app without providing consent for marketing-related content.

One affected Standard Chartered customer even reached out to the bank, expressing their desire to opt out of receiving promotional material. However, the bank allegedly responded that it is not able to disable the promotional bank advertisements on the app.

Adding to the customers’ discontent, it has been reported that the advertisements within the app often lead users in circles. Some users claim that one of the ads links to the Standard Chartered website, which then promotes the use of the app itself.

Some disgruntled users are even demanding that the government investigate Standard Chartered for any potential violations of Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), claiming that the bank’s perceived insistence on users granting permission for advertising may breach prevailing data protection regulations.

Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act, enacted to safeguard individuals’ personal data and regulate its collection, use, and disclosure, is intended to prevent organizations from exploiting personal information for marketing purposes without explicit consent.

Standard Chartered has yet to make an official statement regarding the complaints raised by its customers.

