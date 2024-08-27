;
ST Engineering secures major contract to supply 65 trains in Australia

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 27, 2024

SINGAPORE: ST Engineering’s Urban Solutions business has successfully secured a significant contract to supply its cutting-edge AGIL® Passenger Information System (PIS) for 65 new six-car trains under the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program (QTMP) in Australia.

The deal marks a major achievement for the company, as it represents its largest international PIS contract to date. This contract involves delivering advanced technology solutions that will enhance the commuter experience on Queensland’s rail network.

The AGIL® PIS includes a range of innovative features designed to improve accessibility and efficiency.

Among these are a Hearing Loop system to assist passengers with hearing impairments, an Automated Real-time Passenger Counting System (ARPC) to optimize train capacity, and an Onboard Mobile Gateway that provides passengers with real-time travel information.

ST Engineering’s work on this contract has already begun and is expected to continue until the first quarter of 2030. This long-term project is expected to significantly enhance the reliability and convenience of rail travel for Queensland commuters.

The Queensland Train Manufacturing Program is part of a broader initiative to modernize the region’s transportation infrastructure, and the incorporation of ST Engineering’s AGIL® PIS technology will be central to this transformation. /TISG

