SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an advisory warning passengers about the rise in theft incidents aboard aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region. Airlines have reported a concerning increase in thefts from cabin baggage over recent months, prompting law enforcement and industry bodies to take action.

According to SPF, between January and September last year, four individuals were charged in connection with similar cases.

One notable case involved a male suspect accused of stealing items worth approximately S$120,000 from a jeweller aboard a Singapore Airlines flight in March 2024.

The issue of in-flight theft was also addressed at the annual president’s meeting of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) in November last year.

AAPA Secretary General Subhas Menon highlighted the challenge posed by jurisdictional gaps, which complicate efforts to combat these crimes.

While the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has established regulations to address such incidents, not all countries fully adhere to them.

Aviation law experts noted that Singapore has enacted legislation to prosecute offenders effectively. However, in some other jurisdictions, in-flight theft is treated as a minor offense, and local authorities may not always pursue such cases rigorously.

To mitigate these risks, the SPF advised both airlines and passengers to adopt preventive measures. Travelers are encouraged to remain vigilant and secure their valuables during flights to reduce opportunities for theft.

As airlines and authorities work together to tackle the issue, passengers are reminded to stay cautious and report any suspicious activity immediately.