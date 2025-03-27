SINGAPORE: A slew of civil servant resignations this week has sparked heated speculation on the timing of the next general election, with observers expecting to see these departing civil servants contest the election under the People’s Action Party (PAP) banner come Nomination Day, given the longstanding practice of senior officials being recruited into politics by the ruling party.

The resignations of four senior officials was announced on Tuesday (March 25). The latest civil servants to leave their posts are Tan Ching Yee, Permanent Secretary (Finance); Jeffrey Siow, Second Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI); Goh Hanyan, Director in the Smart Nation Strategy Office; and Shawn Loh, Director of Security and Resilience Programmes at the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

These resignations follow earlier announcements that Jasmin Lau, Deputy Secretary (Policy) from the Ministry of Health (MOH), and Foo Cexiang, Director for Private and Future Mobility at the Ministry of Transport (MOT), had also left their roles.

The past few weeks have also seen a number of high-profile departures beyond the civil service.

Last month, former Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) Raj Joshua Thomas and Syed Harun Alhabsyi also resigned, fueling speculation about their political intentions. Mr Thomas has since confirmed his membership with the PAP, though he has declined to comment on any potential candidacy.

Major-General David Neo, Chief of Army, also announced his retirement in February after 30 years of service. Given the trend past military leaders like Chan Chun Sing and Ng Chee Meng have set by transitioning from the armed forces to politics, observers expect Mr Neo may also make his debut on Nomination Day.

With the recent release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report as well as the spate of civil servant resignations, speculation is mounting that the general election could be called as soon as May 2025. While no official statements have been made regarding the political aspirations of the latest batch of resigning civil servants, their departures have raised eyebrows as the nation moves closer to the anticipated polls.