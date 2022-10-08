Entertainment Celebrity Sora Ma is bound to Asia Content Awards 2022

Sora Ma is bound to Asia Content Awards 2022

The Asia Contents Awards (ACA) 2022 is an award-giving event established in 2019 to acknowledge online content across Asia. “Jetting off ” she said. 

By Aiah Bathan
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Sora Ma, a 38-year-old Malaysian actress based in Singapore, posted on her social media accounts that she is on her way to the Asia Contents Awards 2022, happening in Busan, South Korea.

Jetting off ” she said. 

Photo from: Sora Ma’s FB page

She is travelling with Pierre Png,  a 48-year-old  Singaporean actor. 

The Asia Contents Awards (ACA) 2022 is an award-giving event established in 2019 to acknowledge online content across Asia. Now celebrating its 4th edition this 2022, ACA 2022 presents 12 award categories to encourage outstanding content in Asia. Winners from each category will be selected through voting nominations. 

Fans of both celebrities shared their excitement by wishing them both good luck and a safe trip. 

The Asia Contents Award 2022 is set to occur on October 8, 2022 at the BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Centre.

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Featured News

Chee Soon Juan: Singapore continues to be plagued by a government that leeches itself on the economy

Singapore Democratic Party’s secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan takes aim at the foreign worker levy policy, citing examples from the food and beverage industry, which he said is wayward economic governance at the expense of society. Posting on his Facebook,...
Read more
Celebrity

Hong Hui Fang is ready for Ajoomma’s world premiere!

Hong Hui Fang, a 61-year-old veteran Singaporean actress, has set foot in Busan, South Korea for the world premiere of Ajoomma at the 27th...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Is Singapore Inc. using old methods to deal with problems? And has the machine overtaken human intuition & reflection?

I think we would probably all agree that change is the only constant in life. With that in mind, it is important that our...
Read more
Celebrity

Sora Ma is bound to Asia Content Awards 2022

Sora Ma, a 38-year-old Malaysian actress based in Singapore, posted on her social media accounts that she is on her way to the Asia...
Read more
Home News

Singaporeans debate over behaviour of school children throwing rubbish down the drain

Singaporeans seem to be divided when it comes to their take on a video where school children are seen throwing rubbish into a drain. An...
Read more
Featured News

Chee Soon Juan: Singapore continues to be plagued by a government that leeches itself on the economy

Singapore Democratic Party’s secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan takes aim at the foreign worker levy policy, citing examples from...
Read more
Celebrity

Hong Hui Fang is ready for Ajoomma’s world premiere!

Hong Hui Fang, a 61-year-old veteran Singaporean actress, has set foot in Busan, South Korea for the world premiere...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Is Singapore Inc. using old methods to deal with problems? And has the machine overtaken human intuition & reflection?

I think we would probably all agree that change is the only constant in life. With that in mind,...
Read more
Celebrity

Sora Ma is bound to Asia Content Awards 2022

Sora Ma, a 38-year-old Malaysian actress based in Singapore, posted on her social media accounts that she is on...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore