Sora Ma is bound to Asia Content Awards 2022

- Advertisement -

Sora Ma, a 38-year-old Malaysian actress based in Singapore, posted on her social media accounts that she is on her way to the Asia Contents Awards 2022, happening in Busan, South Korea.

“Jetting off ” she said.

She is travelling with Pierre Png, a 48-year-old Singaporean actor.

The Asia Contents Awards (ACA) 2022 is an award-giving event established in 2019 to acknowledge online content across Asia. Now celebrating its 4th edition this 2022, ACA 2022 presents 12 award categories to encourage outstanding content in Asia. Winners from each category will be selected through voting nominations.

Fans of both celebrities shared their excitement by wishing them both good luck and a safe trip.

The Asia Contents Award 2022 is set to occur on October 8, 2022 at the BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Centre.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg