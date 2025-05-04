Sunday, May 4, 2025
28 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Featured NewsSingapore Politics
3 min.Read

Some opposition parties promise to stay engaged, but others consider deregistration

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The shock results of the 2025 general election, which many expected would be a watershed one, have left some opposition parties feeling disappointed and others resolute on staying the course.

Red Dot United (RDU), which contested Nee Soon GRC, Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, and Jurong Central SMC, promised to stay engaged on the ground.

Party chief Ravi Philemon, who led an A-team contesting Nee Soon, told the press: “For Red Dot United, it is always about the people, and we will continue to stay engaged, all five of us. That is the promise that we give to the voters in Nee Soon GRC … and you will see us again in the next five years. That’s for certain.”

Mr Philemon added that the people have not rejected RDU, pointing to the tens of thousands who cast their vote for his team.

- Advertisement -

He said, “A lot of them have embraced us, I think a lot of them, through their votes, have said that they want Red Dot United to be a voice, to be a force to be reckoned with in the politics of Singapore, and that’s what we’ll try our best to do and to be.”

Singapore’s youngest political party, the Singapore United Party (SUP), added that it will stay engaged as well and work hard to walk the ground over the next five years, to spread awareness of the party’s policies and messaging.

Revealing that his party will go for a thank-you walk over the weekend, secretary-general Andy Zhu said, “This is the first SUP parliamentary election, and we definitely have a lot more to improve.”

A number of other opposition parties, however, have expressed a desire to possibly take a back seat.

- Advertisement -

Singapore People’s Party (SPP) chief told the press that while it is too early to say what their plans for the next five years and the next polls will be, his team would have to take many factors into consideration and decide whether to put in another bid, merge the party with other entities or deregister the party.

Mr Chia added that the results were surprising and he did not know what went wrong. Asserting that the outcome seems to represent an overall failure for the opposition, he said: “We need to go back and reflect on why the opposition’s performance is like that this time.”

“I really don’t know why there’s such a swing for the PAP – not just in Bishan-Toa Payoh but everywhere,” he said, as he added that he “cannot reconcile the difference” between the support on the ground and the low vote share at the ballot box.

He also expressed hope that the outcome would dissuade opposition parties from going into multi-cornered fights in the future.

- Advertisement -

One party that entered into multi-cornered fights and is expected to lose its election deposit for every single candidate is the People’s Power Party (PPP). PPP fielded a total of 10 candidates in the election, putting up a hefty $135,000 as election deposits in total.

To regain an election deposit, a party needs to earn at least 12.5 per cent of the vote. At Ang Mo Kio GRC, the PPP team gained about 10 per cent of the vote while it registered a meager 1 per cent of the vote at a four-cornered fight at Tampines GRC, as per the sample count.

Mr Goh told the press, “In general, my party has lost in both places and unfortunately, quite badly.”

While he said that his party will “never give up,” his own involvement in politics moving forward remains less certain. He said, “Personally, I’m very tired about this, so I may have to take a back seat to reconsider how to move forward.”

He added, “But … be assured, my party will continue its path of growing. We are determined to do that.”

Mr Goh added that he would take responsibility for the hefty losses he had incurred during the campaign. He said, “This is the second property that I have sold to finance an election like that, right? I will take responsibility for the losses, most of the losses, but I’m very glad that there are people who actually have to chip in for the expenses, but for the deposit, most of it, I will bear the cost.”

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Featured News

GE2025: WP keeps Sengkang, winning 56% votes

0
SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) slate at Sengkang GRC,...
Featured News

GE2025: PAP team, led by Gan Kim Yong, wins against WP at Punggol

0
SINGAPORE: In what was arguably the most closely watched...

Topics

Featured News

GE2025: WP keeps Sengkang, winning 56% votes

0
SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) slate at Sengkang GRC,...
Featured News

GE2025: PAP team, led by Gan Kim Yong, wins against WP at Punggol

0
SINGAPORE: In what was arguably the most closely watched...
Featured News

GE2025: WP wins at Aljunied & Hougang yet again

0
SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) has won at Aljunied...
Featured News

Leong Mun Wai: ‘The results are very shocking to us, but the people have spoken’

0
SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai...
Featured News

GE2025: Ng Chee Meng wins at Jalan Kayu with 51.4% votes

0
SINGAPORE: In what appears to be the closest fight...
Featured News

Tan Cheng Bock is expected to lose Jurong West-West Coast GRC as per sample count

0
SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder and chair Tan...
Featured News

PAP sweeps majority of SMCs in sample count, but Sembawang West, Tampines Changkat see close fight

0
SINGAPORE: The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has swept...
Featured News

SPP outperforms PAR at Potong Pasir, but PAP still beats out opposition, according to sample count

0
SINGAPORE: People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) chief Lim Tean...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Fashion brand The Closet Lover to close after 17 years; Wong sisters with lupus choose to ‘slow down and heal’

0
SINGAPORE: Local fashion brand The Closet Lover will be...

Man asks, “Is it true that no one cares about your degree after working a few years?”

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to Reddit to ask whether...

Singapore’s prime office market slips to 9th place in Savills’ global rankings

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s prime office market dropped three spots to...

Rise of the robot colleague: Why workers are choosing AI over each other

0
INTERNATIONAL: Today’s workplaces have significantly changed — more and...

Singapore Politics

GE2025: WP keeps Sengkang, winning 56% votes

0
SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) slate at Sengkang GRC,...

GE2025: PAP team, led by Gan Kim Yong, wins against WP at Punggol

0
SINGAPORE: In what was arguably the most closely watched...

GE2025: WP wins at Aljunied & Hougang yet again

0
SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) has won at Aljunied...

Leong Mun Wai: ‘The results are very shocking to us, but the people have spoken’

0
SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai...

© The Independent Singapore