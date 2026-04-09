Some Malaysians online call for boycott of US brands including Visa and Mastercard amid Middle East tensions

MALAYSIA: Rising petrol prices—due to the US war against Iran—have prompted Malaysians on social media to start a movement to boycott all US products as much as they can. This movement reminds many of a similar movement that Tun Dr Mahathir launched in the 1980s against British products.

Last month, experts warned that while the Middle East conflict may not immediately affect Malaysia, its long‑term impact is inevitable. Universiti Utara Malaysia’s Dr Bakri Mat said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s concerns were justified, warning that prolonged instability could drive up freight, energy, and fertiliser costs. This will ultimately feed into imported inflation.

As a result, social media users have taken matters into their own hands, calling for boycotts of US films, music, books, and even payment platforms such as Visa and Mastercard. Their anger is directed towards the USA for the war in the Gulf.

It has to be noted that in Southeast Asia, alternatives to some of the American financial tools are widely available, such as the QR pay systems, which are quite common, and in Malaysia, there is also the Touch ’n Go, a popular payment option.

However, critics argue that many American products are simply impossible to boycott. Global reliance on Boeing aircraft, Microsoft software, Apple devices, and Google services makes a blanket boycott unrealistic. Calls to reject all US‑based products, they say, are largely impractical.

Others point out that companies like Intel provide jobs to the locals, and boycotting them could harm workers rather than corporations. Some believe the boycott trend is temporary, similar to past calls against American fast‑food chains during the Gaza conflict of late 2023.

Many users have pointed out the irony of calling for boycotts of American products on platforms like X. They argue that the very medium being used to spread these messages is itself tied to the United States. Most major social media platforms are either based in the US, founded by Americans, or run by individuals who have become naturalised citizens there.

Boycotting an entire nation’s products is a major challenge in today’s interconnected world. Global supply chains and consumer markets are deeply intertwined, making complete separation nearly impossible. Whether the target is the United States or China, most countries rely on one another for trade, investment, and essential goods.