SINGAPORE: Despite rising costs, a number of coffeeshop stallholders have refused to hike prices, choosing to continue selling tea and coffee at $2 or less to benefit lower-income folks like the elderly.

One coffeeshop at Block 40, Margaret Drive, Queenstown sells tea and coffee for only 50 cents, which is believed to be the cheapest price in the area. An 8World reporter visited nearby coffee shops and hawker centers and found that other drinks stalls charge around $1.20.

One patron, Ms Wang (transliterated from Mandarin), revealed that the coffeeshop has always been selling coffee and tea at 50 cents and has never raised the price in the one year it has been operational.

She said, “I come here often to drink. Coffee and tea are 50 cents. The egg set, a cup of tea, two slices of bread and two eggs, is $2. This price is very affordable, especially for elderly people like us who have no income. It is very good. It is difficult to find coffee for 50 cents now. Most of them are sold for $1.50, $1.60 or $1.80.”

The coffeeshop’s value proposition extends beyond just beverages.

Mr Cai (transliterated from Mandarin), another frequent visitor, pointed out that economical meal options are also available, such as a sweet and sour pork set meal at the mixed rice stall for only $2.50. Students and senior citizens can also enjoy a 20-cent discount on their purchases by presenting their identification cards.

“It is really very cheap. I have not found anything cheaper than this. In addition to coffee, you can eat affordable meals at roast meat stalls for $6. There are duck and pork, which you can’t buy for $6 elsewhere. For example, when I go to Tiong Bahru to buy roast meat rice, it costs at least $7,” Mr Cai added to the Chinese daily.

The manager of the drinks stall told 8world that the stall operators said that they can make a profit by selling other beverages, so even though they don’t make much, they want the residents, especially the elderly, to be able to have affordable coffee.

The manager said: “At the end of the day, about 40% to 50% of the sales are coffee and tea, which is about 400 cups. The total sales per day is 900 to 1,000 cups. Coffee and tea together sell about 400 cups a day, nearly 50%. Many customers come here just for the 50-cent coffee. Most of the customers are elderly, but there are also many young people. Most of the elderly live nearby.”

The effort to provide affordable beverages extends beyond Queenstown. At Block 118, Aljunied Avenue 2, a food court offers a similar initiative. Patrons spending at least $3 in the food court can purchase hot beverages like coffee, tea, barley water, or herbal tea at a discounted price of $1. Iced options, including iced coffee, tea, chocolate, and lemonade, are also available for $1.

Customers at this Aljunied location have also expressed their appreciation, noting the relative affordability compared to nearby options where coffee prices start at $1.30.

TISG/