Monday, July 21, 2025
Photo: TikTok/vincentkiapkiap
SMRT apologises after latest Bukit Panjang LRT breakdown causes passengers to walk along train tracks once again

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: SMRT has apologised after the latest Bukit Panjang LRT service breakdown, the second in July alone, led to disruptions across multiple trains and caused passengers to have to walk along the train tracks once again.

The disruption began at around 2.45pm on Friday (18 July) and affected all stations along the line. According to SMRT, four trains stalled between stations as a result of the fault.

A video posted on TikTok showed passengers walking along the elevated viaduct after alighting from one of the stalled trains. In a social media post later in the day, SMRT confirmed the incident, saying, “Our staff safely guided commuters through the detrainment process from the stalled trains to the nearest stations.”

Free regular and bridging bus services were made available at bus stops near affected LRT stations during the disruption, the operator added.

“In-train and station announcements were made to keep commuters updated on the situation,” SMRT said in its statement, acknowledging the inconvenience caused.

Normal train operations resumed at 4.18pm, nearly 90 minutes after the disruption began.

Friday’s incident marks the second full-line disruption on the Bukit Panjang LRT this month. On July 3, a separate power fault led to a similar outage across all stations, which lasted for approximately three hours.

Passengers forced to walk along train tracks after latest Bukit Panjang LRT breakdown

