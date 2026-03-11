// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
1 min.Read

Six years under a narcissistic boss took a heavy emotional toll, employee shares

Sharifah Azzahra
By Sharifah Azzahra

After six years working under a boss they described as narcissistic, one worker says the emotional toll eventually became too much.

“I resigned,” they wrote online, describing years of criticism, gaslighting, and micromanagement that left them dealing with insomnia, exhaustion, and constant stress.

“I have been dealing with an onslaught of criticism and demoralising behaviour since my first week,” the worker shared in an anonymous forum post.

“I have been so intensely impacted by what happened. Crying, insomnia, nightmares, fatigue, heavy heart, grief, guilt — such a horrible mix of conflicting emotions.”

While anger was one of the first reactions, the worker said exhaustion eventually took over. “I’m angry, but now hitting a very tired phase. Just so tired.”

They added that the pressure to move on quickly has created another layer of stress, saying the experience felt like more than just workplace tension and could amount to psychological injury.

The narcissist traits

Sharing experiences online has helped many workers realise they are not alone. At the same time, people have suggested being alert to signs of narcissistic behaviour in bosses. One practical tip is to ask about the turnover rate in the department or unit you are applying for; a high turnover could be a red flag that something is wrong. Create boundaries when you see the obvious signs, such as being manipulated in such a way that you are criticised, ignored, abused, and invalidated. What starts as small criticisms escalates. You have sleepless nights trying to figure out what you have done or said wrong.

Keep calm and do the necessary

In dealing with such behaviour, you will need to create a log for your protection, be specific, keep asking for clarification, and always record your communication via email. Do not take their reactions personally, learn to brush off insults, manage gaslighting by documenting what is said for your own mental well-being, and act as if their words don’t affect you. Keep protecting yourself by having positive and supportive friends, understanding and studying your company’s policy on harassment or bullying, and planning for your exit.

Experts and online commentators alike note that while toxic bosses can affect anyone, prolonged exposure to narcissistic leadership can have lasting effects on mental and emotional well-being. For those currently navigating such environments, taking steps to protect oneself and prioritise mental health is essential.

 

