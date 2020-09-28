International US Six details about Trump's tax troubles, according to the New York Times

Six details about Trump’s tax troubles, according to the New York Times

Here are some of the allegations made by the paper, which said it had viewed tax data dating back 20 years.

Author

AFP

Date

Category

InternationalUS
- Advertisement -

The New York Times on Sunday published a major report into US President Donald Trump’s federal income tax affairs, weeks ahead of the November 3 election when he hopes to win a second term.

Here are some of the allegations made by the paper, which said it had viewed tax data dating back 20 years.

— Trump paid no federal income taxes in 11 of 18 years that the paper examined

— In 2017, after he became president in the 2016 election, his federal income tax bill was only $750

- Advertisement -

— He reduced his tax bill via a $72.9 million tax refund that is the subject of an Internal Revenue Service audit

— Many of his golf courses report losing large amounts of money

— Hundreds of millions of dollars in loans he personally guaranteed will soon be due for repayment

— He took tax deductions on residences, aircraft and $70,000 in hairstyling for television

bur/bgs/to

© Agence France-Presse

/AFP

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore