Singer Jaejoong: Don’t call me baby

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Former TVXQ member Jaejoong hosted Naver’s Now Radio as a special guest MC on May 14. He read the comments written by fans and saw that many people were calling him affectionate names such as “baby”, “puppy” and “little bear”. The 35-year-old K-pop idol asked his fans to stop calling him those names.

Here is a clip where he responds to the names.

Don't call him baby pic.twitter.com/qezrNKEVu7 — jaejoong loops (@bornfreeloops) May 16, 2021

The singer said that he entered school earlier than other kids, so most of his schoolmates are now 37 years old.

- Advertisement -

It felt weird to be called those names, he said, reported Allkpop. What’s your take about fans baby-treating their idols?

Born on January 26, 1986 Kim Jae-joong, also known as Jaejoong is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor and director. He is a member of the Korean pop group JYJ and was one of the original members of the boy band TVXQ. Since 2013, he has expanded his range of activities as a solo artist and is also known by the stage names Hero Jaejoong (in South Korea), Jejung/J-Jun (ジェジュン) (in Japan), and 英雄在中 (영웅재중) (in China).

Born in Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do as Han Jae-joon (한재준; 韩在俊), he was adopted into the Kim family at a young age. As a teenager, he moved to Seoul to audition for SM Entertainment. From 2003 to 2010, he was the lead vocalist of the South Korean boy band TVXQ.

Later, he sued SM Entertainment along with Park Yoo-chun and Kim Jun-su and they separated from TVXQ to form JYJ.

As a solo artist, he has released two Korean studio albums, WWW (2013) and No.X (2016), both reaching number one on the Gaon Music Chart. In Japan, his three studio albums Flawless Love (2019), Love Covers (2019), and Love Covers II (2020) all peaked at number one on the Oricon Albums Chart. He has toured extensively in South Korea and Japan./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg