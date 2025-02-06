Startups

Singapore’s tech startups saw dramatic funding decline in 2024

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 6, 2025

SINGAPORE: In 2024, Singapore’s tech startups raised $2.1 billion, marking a substantial 56% decline from the $4.8 billion secured in 2023 and a steep 74% drop from the $8.1 billion raised in 2022, according to recent data from Tracxn.

Despite this decline, Singapore retained its position as the 11th highest-funded country globally, surpassing other tech ecosystems such as Japan and Australia. However, the overall drop in funding paints a picture of a challenging year for Singapore’s tech sector.

Tracxn’s data revealed a marked decline across all stages of funding, with late-stage investments experiencing the most significant drop. These investments fell by a staggering 74.7%, plummeting to $708 million in 2024 from $2.8 billion in the previous year. Seed-stage investments also faced a sharp reduction, falling by 50.6% to $310 million, while early-stage funding saw a more modest decrease of 15.4%, totaling $1.1 billion.

In terms of sector-specific funding, FinTech continued to dominate, securing $1 billion in 2024. However, even this leading industry saw a 15% drop compared to 2023 and a significant 71% decline from the record high of 2022.

The High Tech sector was the only area to show growth, with funding increasing by 4% to $884 million, although this figure remained 67% lower than the levels seen in 2022. Meanwhile, investments in Enterprise Applications declined by 29%, totaling $597 million in 2024.

Despite the challenges, Singapore’s tech funding landscape remained concentrated within the city-state, with 100% of the investments going to local companies.

On the global stage, Singapore’s $2.1 billion in funding ranked it 11th worldwide, trailing far behind leading countries such as the United States ($155.9 billion), United Kingdom ($14.0 billion), China ($11.8 billion), and India ($11.6 billion).

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Startups Technology

Singapore leads Southeast Asia in tech startup funding in 2024

October 10, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Startups

Singapore fintech startup draws $4.5 million in latest funding round

July 18, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Startups

Ryde Group makes historic debut at NYSE as first Singaporean ride-hailing start-up to IPO

April 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Business

Euroclear Bank receives approval for Singapore branch licence, expanding presence in Asia-Pacific

February 6, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Startups

Singapore’s tech startups saw dramatic funding decline in 2024

February 6, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Singapore News

Singapore ranks 9th in QS World Future Skills Index, 3rd in Asia-Pacific

February 6, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Malaysia

Malaysia cautions against hasty responses to US tariffs and remains committed to trade partnerships

February 6, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.