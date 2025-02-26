SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Digital Government Index (DGI) 2025 recorded an overall score of 62.1 out of 100, reflecting a modest 1% increase from its performance last year, according to a report by Adobe. While the nation continues to make strides in customer experience and digital equity, concerns have emerged over a decline in site performance.

The report evaluates Singapore’s digital maturity across three key pillars: Customer Experience, Digital Equity, and Site Performance. Among these, Customer Experience remained Singapore’s strongest area, scoring 70.4—a 0.5% rise from last year. This improvement is attributed to enhanced personalisation and user-friendly interactions across both desktop and mobile platforms.

Digital Equity saw the most significant growth, increasing by 11% to 62.2. This progress was driven by strong accessibility initiatives and targeted efforts to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that digital services remain inclusive and accessible to all citizens.

However, Site Performance recorded a decline, dropping 8% to 53.8. The report highlights that mobile loading speeds are now 40% slower than desktop speeds, contributing to a weaker user experience.

Additionally, issues related to site health have impacted visibility in AI-generated search results, further affecting the overall performance of government digital services.