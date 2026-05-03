Singaporean woman says first dates should be 50/50, not paid by men

SINGAPORE: The idea that men should foot the bill on a first date is still pretty much the default, but one 29-year-old Singaporean woman thinks it’s time to change that.

Posting on the r/sgdatingscene forum, she shared that she has a personal rule when it comes to first meetups. She never lets her date pay for everything.

“I never let my dates pay everything on the first date,” she wrote, before explaining why the whole expectation feels off to her. She asked people to think about it this way: if a guy goes on three first dates in a week, covering all those bills would ‘be insane.’ “I have a brother, so I can kind of feel for men. I wouldn’t want him paying for all of his first dates,” she added.

For her, the fairest setup is simple. Go halves at the start. “My stance is that on a first date, it’s a 50/50 split. THEN if there’s a romantic connection and you guys decide to continue going on more dates, the guy can offer to pay (not every date, lah, of course),” she explained.

She also pushed back on the idea that a man paying on the first date proves he is a “provider.” In her view, first dates are often more about putting on a good show than revealing who someone really is.

“First dates are low-key performative,” she said, adding that she has seen men who are struggling financially still insist on paying just to “secure a second date.”

“I know a lot of girls would be like, ‘But I want a provider, yada yada.’ Hmm, someone could pay on the first date but not be a provider. I wouldn’t use the first date to gauge whether or not he’s a provider.”

She also pointed out that some so-called ‘compromises’ are not as fair as they sound. “Some people might argue that on first dates, the guy can pay for dinner and the girl can pay for dessert/a movie. But hor… This is also quite unfair because dinner is usually 3-5x the cost of the dessert/movie.”

“I also support 50/50.”

Her post struck a chord with many in the comments.

One male commenter said he finds it “ridiculous” to pay for someone he has just met, especially when there is no guarantee of a connection.

“Unfortunately, many females (or at least the ones that I went on dates with) often expect the guy to pay but refuse to play their part during the date. I do not mind paying, provided they make the date fun, choose a place that is not too expensive, and do not give the entitled attitude,” he added.

Another user said they actually feel more comfortable splitting the bill on a first date.

“I completely agree with your takes, and I personally feel more comfortable when we split the bill on the first date!! My take on that is we’re both still getting to know each other, so I don’t have the expectation for you to fully pay!”

A female commenter also backed the 50/50 approach, saying it does not make sense for one person to shoulder everything.

“I also support 50/50… Like, it’s not right for y’all to pay for everything on dates. And we don’t need to go to some high-end restaurant. I am too Singaporean and used to local food from a young age. I just want chicken rice.. I am sure there are a lot of girls like me.”

Still, not everyone agreed.

Some argued that whoever initiates the date should be the one to pay. One user explained, “As a male…if I’m the one who asked the girl out, I will cover 100%, just because I’m the one who initiated. Fair mah. Subsequently, assuming the 2nd date, 3rd date, 4th date happens and no massive confession yet, then it’s 50/50.”

Another commenter pointed out, “I don’t expect anything, but the reality is that if I met two guys, one paid and one didn’t, I would have a better impression of the first one. First dates are just kind of one of the first avenues for you to score brownie points. Like girls would also always wear full makeup/be the prettiest on first dates.”

“I don’t think guys MUST pay, but it depends on how much the guy wants the girl. He can choose to split, but he must also accept the reality that the girl may meet another guy who paid and choose that guy instead.”

In other news, a woman who has been married for 20 years confessed on social media that her husband has “never contributed financially to the household” and instead spends his money on pets such as “hamster cages, parrots, fish, and dogs.”

In an anonymous post on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, she said she married him “for love” and truly believed they “would build a life together.” Over time, however, she found herself carrying all the financial responsibilities on her own.

Read more: Singapore mum of three says she paid for the family for 20 years while husband spent on pets