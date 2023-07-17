Singaporean shares his opinion on how PAP has changed: “It’s not the same party that led us through the early years and stood by us when times were hard”

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean recently shared a brief commentary online on how he thinks the PAP has changed over the years. The netizen’s post also touched on how he feels the change has affected how Singaporeans see the ruling party.

Sharing a screengrab of a news headline about Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s apology for using “unparliamentary” language in Parliament, an online user had quite a few things to say about the matter.

“This is why Singaporeans are getting pissed with the ruling party,” he wrote. “It is not because we are ungrateful for what the PAP has done for us but because it is not the same party that led us through the early years and stood by us when times were hard. Our first and perhaps second-generation leaders were not all likeable leaders but they were a respected lot.”

The netizen also shared his personal experiences in the past as a Singaporean. “I lived through those days when life was all but easy. Not all of their decisions were good ones but when they made sound decisions, it really made a positive difference for Singapore. They were men with high moral standards and integrity—leaders who never took advantage of their rank or position.”

He also shared an incident where he allegedly spoke with the niece of Mr Lim Kim San. “I remember the niece of Mr Lim Kim San telling me when her uncle assumed the chairmanship of SPH, his new secretary gave him a cycle & carriage automobile brochure to choose a brand new merc as his new position entitled him to one,” he shared.

“He pushed the brochure aside and asked her why did he need a brand new top-of-the-range company merc when he already had a personal car. He could have accepted the offer but he knew the money to purchase the car would come from SPH’s coffers. He declined the offer because he knew that it was not right.”

The online user then transitioned into talking about his take on the current image of the ruling party’s “brand”.

“The PAP brand has taken some pounding in recent months and it is all because of the unmindful actions and words of some ministers and MPs,” he wrote. “Now we have the Speaker of Parliament uttering vulgarities when an opposition MP was addressing the House. It was not only a disrespectful act but highly offensive and discourteous.”

“But more disconcerting is the fact that he is the Speaker of the House. A seat that is supposed to enforce rules for the orderly conduct of parliamentary business. It is not his gaffe that worries me but his whole attitude towards the opposition. It shows from the onset that this man is highly biased and totally against anything that the opposition brings to the table. How can he enforce fair play in the House when he clearly does not believe in it?”

In response to the netizen’s online opinion piece, a handful of others took to the post’s comments section to participate in the conversation, sharing their sentiments on the issue.

The comments section served as an online space where several spoke about the importance of the Speaker of the House having a strong sense of fairness and impartiality. “An opinion that I share as well…” one responded. “I am merely a humble citizen, but it is my belief that the Speaker Of The House, like the office of the President, must have a rock solid foundation on fairness and impartiality. So what does this all say then when it seems abundantly apparent that individuals with a history working among the members of the current government, find it so easy to reveal their level of ‘quality’ when situations present themselves? As you said at the start, this isn’t quite the same party. Not by a long stretch in my humble opinion.”

