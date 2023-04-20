Singaporean feels like she “doesn’t belong here anymore” after rent price increase; netizens suggest she move into HDB

SINGAPORE: Chantal Windley, a 30-year-old content creator, recently spoke up about feeling worried and anxious due to the rising rental prices in Singapore. She says she feels like she’s being pushed out of the country as she cannot afford to live here anymore.

“I can’t afford living here anymore, and I just wanna cry all the time now,” she choked up.

Chantal says she moved out of her family home between the ages of 18 and 21 and moved into a rental apartment with her boyfriend at the time and decided from that moment on that she would be financially independent.

“Even if I broke up with my boyfriend, I would continue living on my own, and I would continue paying rent,” she said.

Chantal says that inflation has affected her rent greatly, and her agent informed her that it would increase by 150%.

“We are literally in the middle of inflation right now, and I’ll tell you honestly— right now, my entire house, it’s 6 bedrooms it’s going at about 12.5 grand a month, and we’re all splitting it,” she started explaining.

“We’ve just heard from our agent that this kind of a house is going up by 150% in rent, and that means it’s probably going to go up to probably 30,000 a month,” she said.

Chantal is paying $1.7k for her rent, including utilities and other bills.

She said that while she still has a year and a half left on her lease, she feels like she is being put in a position where she is “genuinely not gonna be able to afford this anymore” and says that moving back in with her family is not an option due to the lack of space and also for the sake of her mental health.

“Why would anyone move out of their family home before marriage?” questioned a user in the comments.

“To gain the entire world’s experience of being an adult,” Chantal replied.

“I genuinely don’t think I could ever move back in with my family if I ever wanted to develop myself further in life,” she said.

Chantal, who does fitness, lifestyle, fashion and beauty content creation alongside being a spin instructor, says she is “working her ass off” to pay rent.

“You guys know I’ve got so many jobs, I’m working my ass off just trying to pay rent, and yeah, I could find a cheaper place, but I mean, let’s be honest, there really isn’t anything that’s gonna be much cheaper anymore in the next year and half,” she said.

Many netizens did not empathise with Chantal and said that she should look into HDB rental alternatives that are widely available instead of complaining.

“I guess you are paying 2k per month? I’m sure you can get a room in a HDB?” questioned someone.

“Just rent HDB la. No need to talk in circles with 1001 reasons,” said an unbothered user in the comments.

“HDB common room starts around $650. Mine is $800 with air conditioning in a maisonette,” suggested another user in the comments.

“All these bodoh telling her to rent HDB, rooms lol… Low SES people,” said someone in a comment liked by Chantal.

“So I’m actually feeling really sad that we, that small community of us who are trying to be as independent as possible may feel like we need to move out of our own country. And I love my country and I’m so happy here, but I’m feeling more like I don’t belong here anymore,” she concluded, dismayed.

Chantal mentioned some time after the video was posted that due to her rent skyrocketing, her next step is moving to an HDB rental or another country.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Chantal for comment but is yet to receive a response.

