Singaporean admits to feeling ‘stressed and embarrassed’ over S$13k debt, seeks help online

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media on Wednesday (Nov 26) to open up about something many people struggle with but rarely talk about openly: debt and the shame that often comes with it.

In the post, the individual admitted that they had been feeling “stressed and embarrassed” about their financial situation.

“I’m sitting on about S$13,000 debt, and I know for some people that amount is small or manageable, but to me, it feels huge,” they wrote on the r/singaporefi subreddit. “It’s my first ever debt, and I’ve spent the last 3 years only paying the minimum because I just didn’t know better and didn’t have the discipline or knowledge back then.”

They also confessed they don’t really have anyone they can open up to, so going to an online community felt like the only place they could be completely honest without worrying about being judged or misunderstood.

“The feeling is the worst part, I know.”

The post quickly drew responses from fellow Singaporeans, many of whom shared empathy, encouragement, and practical tips. One commenter wrote: “Don’t let the ‘it’s small to others’ thought get you down, bro. Debt’s weight is about your situation, not anyone else’s.”

Another commented, “Be strong. I also have quite a big debt; it’s okay, everyone has debt. Try to pay more and manage more of yourself. It’s fine; it’s not shameful.”

A third shared, “The feeling is the worst part, I know. I started doing food delivery on weekends just to have a dedicated debt payment stream of cash. One step at a time, la.”

A fourth, meanwhile, suggested reaching out to loved ones for support. “I understand you’re embarrassed, but if the situation is that desperate, is it possible to bite the bullet and ask your direct family for a personal loan?” they wrote. “You seem remorseful and willing to commit to repayment. The no. 1 priority is to reduce/eliminate the interest rate ASAP.”

A fifth added, “Manage, plan, and track income and expenses properly and carefully for the future, and you won’t need to be embarrassed about it anymore. 10 years down the road, if someone asked you whether you regret having racked up the debt, be someone who will answer: ‘No, because that mistake made me become a better person’.”

In other news, a 31-year-old man shared on social media that dating in his 30s feels more like going through a job interview than getting to know someone.

“I hate first dates that feel like a job interview,” he said. “Like they move into deep conversations like income, kids, BTO, blah blah right off the bat. I feel like they’re judging me on the capacity to provide.”

Read more: 31 y/o man says first dates now feel like ‘job interviews’ with questions about income, BTO, and kids