Singaporean actor Timothy Nga dies at 49

SINGAPORE — Timothy Nga, a local actor, has died at the age of 49. The news was made known to the public via an Instagram post on Jan 10 by actor Gurmit Singh. “Gone too soon. Rest in Peace brother. Will miss you always,” said Gurmit.

As per the obituary, the actor died on Jan 9. Details regarding his wake venue, memorial service, and funeral day are also indicated in the said Instagram post.

Timothy’s cause of death has not been announced to the public.

Timothy is an award-winning actor and director in Singapore, having numerous theatre productions and shows under Mediacorp. His recent drama This Land Is Mine, was last aired in 2021. He was also one of the casts in Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s film titled Wet Season.

Aside from showbiz, Timothy is an executive coach, host, and voice-over artist.

The sudden news shocked netizens, and they expressed their condolences by commenting on the obituary post.

Actress, Eelyn Kok, commented: “Noooo. Too shocking. May he RIP.”

An IG user stated: “Omg !!! Gone too soon. This is such a shock! Rest in Peace Timothy!”.

Another IG user got curious about what happened and said: “What happened ? He was posting his cats few days ago!!! Omg please tell me its not true”

He was also fondly remembered by a netizen from his 2011 TV series, Zero Hero, who commented: “No. Mister Hero from Zero Hero is gone. RIP. May the OG Mister Hero rest in peace”

