Singapore woman drops wallet at start of cruise, loses S$3K instantly

SINGAPORE: A woman from Singapore who availed of a Genting Dream cruise with an eye toward spending some time in the casino found herself disadvantaged at the very beginning of her trip, when she dropped her wallet as the cruise began, which resulted in her losing S$3,000 in cash.

The incident understandably upset the woman, who told Shin Min Daily News that she had only been on board the ship for less than two hours when she lost her money, and added that she had purposely set aside the amount for spending.

The 62-year-old Singaporean woman, Ms Chen, had taken a three-day, two-night trip earlier this month, according to the report.

She boarded the ship on April 3 and began to try her luck at the slot machines at the sixth-floor casino at around 9:00 that night, just after her cruise had begun.

Because she needed money for the slot machines, Ms Chen took cash from her wallet, which was in her backpack. Unfortunately, this caused her wallet to fall out, which the woman did not notice at the time.

Because she had come prepared to spend an amount of time at the casino, Ms Chen had a substantial amount of cash. In her wallet, she is reported to have had S$3,000 in bills, with the report breaking this down as 30 pieces of S$100 notes.

The wallet also contained Ms Chen’s room key.

After she spent time at the slot machines, she headed to a lounge on the eighth-floor lounge to get a drink. This is when she discovered that her wallet was no longer with her, because she needed to present her key.

Ms Chen then made her way to the counter of the casino to inform them about her lost wallet and to see what could be done to find it.

On the following day, Ms Chen was informed by one of the crew members that a viewing of CCTV footage showed that another passenger had found and picked up Ms Chen’s wallet. When she was asked about the matter, however, the passenger denied this.

When Ms Chen left the boat, she went to a police station to make a statement concerning her lost wallet and to lodge a report.

She is hoping that the person who took her cash and wallet will still give them back, telling Shin Min Daily News that she is willing to drop the case against the other woman. /TISG

Read also: 50-year-old Singaporean man caught smuggling drugs at Singapore Cruise Centre