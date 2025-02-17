Singapore News

Singapore unveils new initiative to make marriage prep courses more affordable for couples

ByGemma Iso

February 17, 2025

SINGAPORE: As couples across the city-state celebrated decades of commitment at the Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations, one couple stood out, sharing insights from nearly seven decades of marriage. Mr. Peter Chua, 91, and Madam Molly Foong, 86, recently marked their 69th wedding anniversary, offering wisdom on how to nurture a lifelong relationship.

The foundation of communication and togetherness

In a recent article published by The Straits Times, Mr Chua and Madam Foong shared that the key to a successful marriage lies in making time for each other and staying patient. “I always make sure that we have breakfast, lunch, and dinner together,” Madam Foong shared. “When I go out for exercise, I make sure to come back on time so we can eat together.” Their simple act of prioritising shared meals has been a cornerstone of their bond. Their story is a reminder that, even in a fast-paced world, spending quality time together can make all the difference.

Government support for stronger marriages

On the same day, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli introduced new initiatives aimed at supporting couples in building strong, lasting unions. Starting July 1, Singaporean and permanent resident couples who complete marriage preparation programmes will receive higher rebates—$170, up from $70. Full subsidies will also be available for lower-income couples. The goal is to provide couples with the necessary tools to navigate relationships, from conflict resolution to communication strategies.

These enhancements to marriage preparation programmes are part of a larger effort to equip couples with the skills to strengthen their relationships. In addition to the rebates, more online learning modules on relationship-building will be available to all couples by late 2025, with 17 new modules already available for Muslim couples.

A lifetime of love and support

For Mr Chua and Madam Foong, their connection began when they were teenagers, sharing bus rides home from school. Their bond grew as they navigated life together, raising three children and enjoying travel around the world. “We depend on each other,” said Madam Foong. Mr Chua, who took care of his wife after her spinal surgery in 2015, summed up their journey by saying, “In our lives, we’ve gone through so much. That’s the thing about our marriage. We really take care of each other.”

Their love story, now spanning almost 70 years, serves as proof of the enduring power of mutual care and effort in a relationship, offering valuable lessons for couples looking to build lasting unions of their own.

