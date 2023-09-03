Singapore Under-22 men’s soccer team finalised

SINGAPORE: Singapore Under-22 Men’s National Team Head Coach Nazri Nasir has announced a finalised squad of 23 players for the upcoming 2024 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Asian Cup Qatar Qualifiers in Vietnam.

The final selection follows an intense period of centralised training in Thailand, where the team was based for the past 12 days in preparation for the upcoming tournament, the Football Association of Singapore said in a press release on September 3.

From an initial provisional squad of 25 who began training on August 23, 2023, Coach Nazri has selected the 23 players that he hopes will do the nation proud in Hanoi, Vietnam. The players were assessed after a series of friendlies in Thailand, including an international friendly with the Thailand U-22 team.

One of the players to book a spot in the final squad is Muhammad Asis, who will be playing in his first major tournament with the Under-22 team. Asis, 19, who plays for the Lion City Sailors Under-21 squad, said, “Wearing the national jersey and standing as a representative of our nation is an honour. Each one of us understands this responsibility and recognizes the significance. The team firmly believes in our abilities to execute the coach’s strategies effectively and we are confident in giving a performance worthy of donning this jersey.”

Young Lions’ duo Umayr Sujuandy and Elijah Lim were not picked for the final squad while Tampines Rovers’ Ryaan Sanizal had to pull out because of an injury suffered before the squad started their centralised training.

Prior to departure from Bangkok to Hanoi, Coach Nazri shared his thoughts on the players chosen to represent Singapore at the AFC tournament, “The selection of the 23 players was a result of their unwavering display of dedication, determination and discipline throughout the centralised training phase. Equally crucial, their inclusion was guided by our strategic approach and game plan.

“The centralised training was critical, especially given the boys, including those from the other SPL clubs, gathered on August 21. This allowed me and my backroom staff to instil into the boys the way we want to approach the competition in Hanoi, as well as to ensure we have full focus in this final leg of the preparation.

“As we gear up for the upcoming matches against three formidable teams in Viet Tri City, our team is filled with palpable enthusiasm and a strong sense of focus and determination. I firmly believe they will pose a significant challenge to their opponents and will exert their utmost effort in these matches.”

The team has left for Hanoi and will play their first match on September 6 against Yemen at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Vietnam. They will face Guam three days later before completing their group stage matches against host Vietnam on September 12.

Players’ list

/N Name Pos DOB Club 1 Wayne Chew GK 22-Oct-01 Balestier Khalsa 2 Muhammad Aizil Bin Mohamed Yazid GK 24-Dec-04 Young Lions 3 Prathip S/O Ekamparam GK 21-Aug-01 Young Lions 4 Kieran Aryan Bin Azhari DF 31-May-03 Lion City Sailors 5 Kieran Teo Jia Jun DF 06-Apr-04 Young Lions 6 Muhammad Aqil Bin Mohamed Yazid DF 09-Jan-04 Young Lions 7 Bah Bill Abuzar Mamadou DF 08-Sep-01 Lion City Sailors 8 Muhammad Nur Adam Bin Abdullah DF 13-Apr-01 Lion City Sailors 9 Muhammad Fairuz Bin Muhammad Fazli Koh DF 20-Jan-05 Young Lions 10 Mohamed Ilhan Bin Mohamed Noor DF 19-Dec-02 Young Lions 11 Jordan Efa Okwudili Emaviwe DF 09-Apr-01 Young Lions 12 Harhys Rizal Gareth Stewart Bin Muhammad Ian Stewart MF 20-Mar-01 Young Lions 13 Jared Sean Gallagher MF 18-Jan-02 Young Lions 14 Ajay Robson S/O R Muralithran MF 06-Dec-03 Hougang United 15 Azim Akbar MF 17-Dec-01 Tanjong Pagar United 16 Nur Muhammad Asis Ijilrali Bin Junaidi MF 04-Mar-04 Lions City Sailors 17 Muhammad Farhan Bin Zulkifli MF 10-Nov-02 Young Lions 18 Iman Hakim Bin Ibrahim MF 09-Mar-02 Young Lions 19 Chua Zikos Vasileios Ming Xun FW 15-Apr-02 Young Lions 20 Syafi’ie Bin Redzuan FW 25-Oct-03 Young Lions 21 Muhammad Syahadat Bin Masnawi FW 07-Nov-01 Young Lions 22 Abdul Rasaq Ishiekwene Akeem FW 16-Jun-01 Lion City Sailors 23 Muhammad Haziq Bin Kamarudin FW 06-Mar-01 Young Lions

