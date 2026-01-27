// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Photo: Singapore Pools @ Wikipedia
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Singapore Toto jackpot set to cross S$10 million in 2026 first Thursday draw on Jan 29

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Toto jackpot is set to cross S$10 million this Thursday night, marking the first eight-figure prize of 2026.

The surge follows three straight draws without a Group 1 winner. According to Lianhe Zaobao, the upcoming draw on Jan 29 will carry a jackpot estimated to exceed S$10 million, after Monday’s draw again produced no top prize winner.

Singapore Pools reported that Monday’s winning numbers were 10, 11, 13, 26, 32, and 39, with 44 as the additional number. The Group 1 prize pool reached S$5,926,661, but no ticket matched all six numbers.

This marked the third consecutive rollover. Under Singapore Pools rules, when the jackpot rolls over to the fourth draw, the prize must be distributed by cascade. If no one wins Group 1, the jackpot rolls down to Group 2 and continues through the prize tiers until there are winners.

For Thursday’s draw, betting will close later than usual at 9 pm. The results will be announced at 9.30 pm, Singapore Pools said.

While jackpot stories often grab attention for their headline figures, the timing matters. Large rollovers tend to drive higher ticket sales, drawing casual players back into the game. The cascade rule changes strategy for average players, too: Lower prize groups might have been paid more if no top winner had turned up.

S$10 million is no longer as rare as it used to be, but it still carries symbolic weight. It said, citing previous reports by Lianhe Zaobao, that there were 12 Toto draws in 2025 with jackpot prizes of S$10 million or more. That frequency reflects steady participation rather than a sudden spike.

Still, each large draw sparks the same quiet ritual across Singapore. Quick picks are made after work. Long-held number sets are checked again. Conversations turn briefly hopeful, then practical.

Singapore Pools continues to remind players to gamble responsibly, noting that Toto remains a game of chance, regardless of jackpot size.

Thursday’s draw will determine whether 2026 begins with a single life-changing win or another cascade payout spread across many tickets.

