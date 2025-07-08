Singapore tops AI readiness rankings, first in Asia-Pacific and 4th in the world when it comes to tech mastery

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been ranked as the country with the highest level of artificial intelligence (AI) readiness in the world, according to Coursera’s latest Global Skills Report. The report also ranked Singapore fourth in the world and first in the Asia-Pacific region when it comes to overall technology mastery level.

Coursera ranked the technical levels of more than 100 countries based on data from 170 million students on its platform between March 2024 and February 2025.

It found that Singapore tops its AI Maturity Index. The study also found that the number of people enrolling in generative AI courses has doubled year-on-year, with one person enrolling in a generative AI course every 10 minutes, higher than the rate of one person every 15 minutes last year.

The report found that 36% of Singapore’s workforce continues to utilise the Coursera platform, marking the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region and contributing to the high rate of skills improvement and digital transformation at the national level here.