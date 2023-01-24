Singapore top medal tally at 26th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships

SINGAPORE — Team Singapore emerged as the top country in the overall medal tally as they won five gold, three silvers and a bronze each at the 26th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships, which was held at the South China Athletic Association Bowling Centre in Hong Kong, China from 8 Jan to 18 Jan.

Malaysia is in the second spot in the medal standings with four gold, five silver and three bronze medals, while South Korea is in third place with three gold, three silvers and five bronze medals.

Cherie Tan brought home four of those gold medals as she excelled in the women’s singles, women’s all events, women’s masters, and women’s trios with fellow Singapore national team bowlers New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng.

“It was great to end the tournament on a high with another gold medal. My first block of masters wasn’t ideal and I’m glad I managed to make up for the shortfall and eventually win. It feels great to come back with four golds and a silver. It was a team effort and I would like to thank the coaches and support staff that helped in this journey,” Tan said.

In the women’s masters event, Singapore swept all three medals on offer. Tan was up against New in the stepladder final. Tan won both games, 246-149 and 235-212, to clinch the gold medal, while New took silver. Daphne Tan, who lost 265-221 to New in the semi-finals of the women’s master stepladder event, finished in third place.

Jaris Goh and Timothy Tham emerged victorious for Singapore, coming out top in the men’s doubles category with a combined 2,991 pinfalls. Coming in second place was the Malaysian pairing of Syazirol Shamsudin and Tun Hakim with 2,967 pinfalls, and in third place was South Korea with a score of 2,918.

“Our overall achievements were excellent as we came out as the top overall country with the best medal haul we’ve had in this tournament,” said Goh.

“This will be a solid base for our team to go back and work on from here and to improve on the things we’ve identified that we could’ve done better,” added the 26-year-old.

Gold Medal

Women’s Masters – Cherie Tan

Women’s Singles – Cherie Tan

Women’s All Events – Cherie Tan

Men’s Doubles – Jaris Goh, Timothy Tham

Women’s Trios – Shayna Ng, New Hui Fen, Cherie Tan

Silver

Women’s Masters – New Hui Fen

Women’s Doubles – Shayna Ng, New Hui Fen

Women’s Team – Daphne Tan, Bernice Lim, Jazreel Tan, Shayna Ng, New Hui Fen, Cherie Tan

Bronze

Women’s Masters – Daphne Tan

Women’s All Events – Shayna Ng

Women’s Doubles – Bernice Lim Jazreel Tan

