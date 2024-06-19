SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Wednesday—STI up by 0.6%

ByMary Alavanza

June 19, 2024
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose on Wednesday, June 19, following a robust performance in US markets, where Nvidia overtook Microsoft as the world’s most valuable company.

The Straits Times Index (STI) increased by 0.6%, adding 18.15 points to reach 3,319.93 by 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

Market sentiment was positive, with 78 gainers outnumbering 33 losers after 36.3 million securities worth S$72.1 million were traded.

Hiap Seng was the most actively traded stock by volume, with about 6 million shares exchanged.

Hiap Seng’s price remained steady at S$0.005. Singtel also saw significant activity, with its shares increasing by 0.4% or S$0.01 to S$2.59. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT followed closely, rising 0.4% or S$0.01 to S$2.56.

Banking stocks opened higher, reflecting the overall market optimism.

United Overseas Bank (UOB) climbed 1.4% or S$0.44 to S$31.04. DBS Group Holdings saw a modest increase of 0.3% or S$0.10 to S$35.60, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) gained 0.8% or S$0.11 to S$14.31.

See also  4 SG stocks to keep your eyes on this July

Wall Street closed on a strong note on Tuesday. The S&P 500 set a new record, rising 0.3% to 5,487.03, as Nvidia emerged as the world’s most valuable company.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2% to 38,834.86, while the Nasdaq Composite ended slightly higher, up less than 0.1% at 17,862.23.

European shares also ended higher on Tuesday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 gaining nearly 0.7% or 3.52 points, closing at 515.01.

Utilities led the sectoral gains, rising by 1.5%, supported by easing concerns over French political instability and a shift in focus to economic data and central bank comments for insights on future monetary policy. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks experienced positive start on Tuesday following global market gains—STI rose by 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks declined on Wednesday—STI fell by 0.4%

September 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday—STI climbed 0.2%

September 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

SGX considers expansion into Dubai as hedge funds surge in UAE

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business Business & Economy

RHB economists say GST hike had minimal impact on consumer spending patterns

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Personal Finance

Quarter of Singaporeans yet to begin retirement planning

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singapore drops to fourth in Global Financial Centres Index, overtaken by Hong Kong

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Commuters who walked along MRT tracks recount being excited while others decry transport price hikes amid latest MRT service outage

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.