Singapore sees 12 new Covid-19 infections; 3 community cases

- Advertisement -

More updates to come on Thursday night.

Singapore reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday (Feb 11), three of which were community cases.

The other nine cases were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The MOH said that there are no new cases in the dormitories, and added that the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,759.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday (Feb 11), the MOH confirmed and verified one new case of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection. The case resides in a dormitory.

There were no community cases, but 14 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Among the new cases today, 13 are asymptomatic and were detected from our proactive screening and surveillance, while two were symptomatic, the MOH said. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: