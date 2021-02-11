International COVID 19 Singapore sees 12 new Covid-19 infections; 3 community cases

Singapore sees 12 new Covid-19 infections; 3 community cases

No new cases in dormitories

sarawak-may-buy-covid-19-vaccine-if-putrajaya’s-supply-insufficient-for-state-target,-says-state-minister

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

More updates to come on Thursday night.

Singapore reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday (Feb 11), three of which were community cases.

The other nine cases were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The MOH said that there are no new cases in the dormitories, and added that the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,759.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday (Feb 11), the MOH confirmed and verified one new case of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection. The case resides in a dormitory.

There were no community cases, but 14 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Among the new cases today, 13 are asymptomatic and were detected from our proactive screening and surveillance, while two were symptomatic, the MOH said. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Bus driver who transports people from Changi Airport to SHN facilities tests positive for Covid-19

Singapore - Two new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Feb 8), including a bus driver in charge of transporting individuals from Changi Airport to dedicated stay-home-notice (SHN) facilities. The MOH confirmed...
View Post
Opinion

How many has Singapore sent to the gallows?

By: Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss The death penalty has been a part of crime and punishment in Singapore from day one.  Although there is a host of crimes under Singapore law which attract the death penalty, Singapore has by and large executed persons convicted of...
View Post
Featured News

Woman meets ‘Tampines Bae,’ who happens to be her MP, on random TikTok live chat

Singapore—The internet can be a great place to meet people, with more and more people creating new friendships online. As it turns out, the internet can also be a place to meet your Member of Parliament, as one woman found out. Now Mr...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore