Singapore only has about 25 arrivals from India each day: MOT, MFA, MOM

Singapore — According to a joint press statement by MOT, MFA and MOM, Singapore only has about 25 arrivals from India each day, with the vast majority being returning Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

The ministries added that on average, 180 passengers depart back to India each day.

The statement, released by the Ministry of Transport (MOT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Sunday (May 23), added that since March 2020, India has banned all international passenger flights to and from Singapore.

Singapore Airlines can only operate cargo flights to India.

The only passenger flights between Singapore and India are Vande Bharat flights chartered by the Indian government to bring back Indian citizens.

The Vande Bharat Mission is an evacuation programme initiated by the Indian government to repatriate Indian citizens who are stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian government also allows those who need to return to Singapore to take the outbound flight because these are the only available passenger flights into Singapore.

All such flights operate out of Terminal 1.

All the arriving passengers at Changi Airport are subject to two Covid-19 tests on arrival – an antigen rapid test (ART) and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. They are escorted from the disembarkation area to their dedicated transport to go to the stay-home notice (SHN) facilities for 21 days, the ministries added.

