Singapore Navy deploys unmanned patrol vessels for maritime security

ByGemma Iso

February 6, 2025

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) officially launched its Maritime Security Unmanned Surface Vessels (MARSEC USVs) on operational patrols in January 2025, significantly enhancing the security of Singapore’s waters, reports Singapore Business Review.

Developed in collaboration with the Defence Science & Technology Agency (DSTA) and the Defence Science Organisation National Laboratories (DSO), the advanced USVs are 16.9 metres long and can reach speeds exceeding 25 knots. They can be operated by a two-man crew and are designed to complement the efforts of manned ships in safeguarding the city-state’s maritime borders.

The new USVs are tasked with patrolling waters, investigating suspicious vessels, and interdicting potential threats. Their deployment in these routine tasks frees the Navy’s Littoral Mission Vessels for more complex missions. The USVs are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including the Collision Detection and Collision Avoidance (CDCA) algorithm, which enables them to operate autonomously in congested maritime environments.

This advanced system integrates the USV’s sensors for perception, navigation, and collision detection, ensuring seamless and safe operations. Authorities explained that the CDCA algorithm automates collision-avoidance decisions, ensuring compliance with the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.

The CDCA system has undergone rigorous trials, successfully simulating over 12 million kilometres—equivalent to 26 years of real-world testing—without a single collision. Additionally, the USVs have accumulated over 1000 hours of autonomous operations in real-world conditions, demonstrating impressive reliability and minimal need for human intervention.

With these high-tech vessels now patrolling Singapore’s waters, the RSN strengthens its maritime security capabilities and sets a new benchmark for autonomous naval operations.

