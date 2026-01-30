// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 30, 2026
Photo: Meeting with business partners by Freepik @ pressfoto (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
3 min.Read

Singapore job security survey reveals the most stable industries to work in 2026, based on worker confidence

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Job security for Singaporeans may feel uneven as 2026 begins. But it also depends heavily on industry, role, and work setup. That is the message from ManpowerGroup’s Global Talent Barometer 2026, released on January 28 2026. The survey covered almost 14,000 workers across 19 countries, including Singapore, Vulcan Post reports.

According to the report, 54% of workers in Singapore feel secure in their jobs for the next six months. That figure trails the global average of 64%, even though unemployment here remains steady at about 3%. The gap suggests confidence is shaped less by headline labour numbers and more by where people work.

Global Talent Barometer 2026 by ManpowerGroup 2
Photo: Global Talent Barometer 2026 by ManpowerGroup

The survey grouped workers into eight industry sectors. Job security perceptions varied widely between them. Communications Services stood out for uncertainty. Workers there felt the least secure about keeping their current roles. At the same time, nearly all believed they could find new jobs quickly.

About 90% of those workers said they were confident of securing a new employer within six months, according to ManpowerGroup. That contrast matters. Lower job stability does not always mean weak demand for skills. It can mean faster movement between employers. Other sectors showed steadier sentiment. Workers in more traditional or operational roles reported higher confidence in staying put, at least in the near term.

Global Talent Barometer 2026 by ManpowerGroup 3
Photo: Global Talent Barometer 2026 by ManpowerGroup

Energy and Utilities were among the least likely to be considered secure. This was notable because of the sector’s significance and its regulated status. The findings suggest the simmering of a shift in public expectations. Stability is no longer assumed, even in essential industries.

Role seniority also played a part. Lower-level staff felt more confident about keeping their jobs than senior leaders. Directors and senior executives, however, had high confidence in their chances of securing new roles if displaced.

Global Talent Barometer 2026 by ManpowerGroup 4
Photo: Global Talent Barometer 2026 by ManpowerGroup

Confidence in job security shifted to employability. This implies that job experience offered options, not certainty. Senior roles were higher risk but offered wider exits.

Global Talent Barometer 2026 by ManpowerGroup 5
Photo: Global Talent Barometer 2026 by ManpowerGroup

Where people work also shaped how safe they felt. On-site workers reported the highest confidence in keeping their jobs. Those required to be physically present felt most secure. Hybrid workers sat in the middle. Fully remote staff were the least certain about their employment over the next six months.

Distance appears to weaken perceived attachment to the role, even as flexible work remains popular. Yet the pattern flipped when asked about finding new jobs. Remote workers were the most confident about securing replacement roles if needed. Around two-thirds believed they could do so without much trouble.

Global Talent Barometer 2026 by ManpowerGroup 6
Photo: Global Talent Barometer 2026 by ManpowerGroup

On-site workers showed lower confidence on this front. Stability came with fewer perceived alternatives. According to ManpowerGroup, this trade-off is consistent across markets. Flexibility often brings choice, not security.

Global Talent Barometer 2026 by ManpowerGroup 1
Photo: Global Talent Barometer 2026 by ManpowerGroup

Taken together, the results point to tension in today’s labour market. The more freedom and seniority a role offers, the less predictable it becomes. The more fixed and location-based a job is, the safer it feels. It is relevant now because Singapore’s workforce is still finding its footing after years of upheaval. Workers are balancing stability with mobility in real time.

The message for employers is that, in the current job security alone might not be enough to retain good workers. Clear pathways and skill relevance are equally important.

For workers, the survey offers a reality check: feeling insecure does not always signal danger. It may even signal opportunities, as the data now shows that confidence today rests less on holding a role and more on being able to move on.

In early 2026, job security in Singapore is no longer one story. It is eight industries, many roles, and several trade-offs.

