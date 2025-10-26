‘Singapore is not for me’ — SG woman says because ‘Have you seen those poor uncles and aunties working until they’re 80? Is that our future?’

SINGAPORE: “Have you seen those poor uncles and aunties working until like 80 years old? That’s crazy. Is that our future?” was the haunting rhetorical question posed by a 27-year-old Singaporean woman in a candid video uploaded by a Redditor on r/SingaporeRaw.

Her emotional monologue, layered with frustration, fatigue, and an aching longing for a different life, struck a chord with many — but ruffled a few feathers as well. The woman, who recently tied the knot and is currently renting a home with her spouse, opened up about the gnawing uncertainty of life in Singapore.

“We don’t own a house yet. I don’t think we are going to [buy one] soon… even if we do, the uncertainty about whether it’s confirmed will take some time. And if we are [buying], we need to wait maybe 2–5 years. Where do we stay in the meantime?”

Welcome to the great Singaporean housing waitlist — or, as she calls it, the “constant rat race of we don’t know what’s next.”

“I don’t think Singapore is for me. Not right now, not ever…”

While she acknowledged Singapore’s famed safety, her critique was aimed squarely at the less romanticised aspects of living in the Lion City: Skyrocketing housing prices, the grind culture, and a creeping sense of futility.

“I know it’s safe and all, but other than that, I just feel incompetent in many ways,” she said.

Even her efforts to cut costs and live frugally feel like a hopeless task: “Maybe we can have a different lifestyle to save up, but until when?” she asked.

She then pointed to a sight many Singaporeans have witnessed — elderly working as cleaners, cardboard collectors, hawkers, and greeters, still clocking in well past retirement age.

“Have you seen those poor uncles and aunties working until they’re 80 years old? That’s crazy!” she exclaimed.

Her voice cracked with visible emotion as she described feeling “stuck here, committed to paying for our mortgage” that could cost “S$600K, S$700K, S$800K, S$900K, S$1 million…”

In one emotional moment, she added, “How bad could it be to let all of this go and start again in another new country, new city? I just want to do that right now… I really hope one day I get to do that.”

Her conclusion was direct but honest: “I don’t think Singapore is for me. Not right now, not ever. And I hope I get to do something I love.”

“Nobody asked you to BUY a house…”

The video stirred strong responses, with Singaporeans either nodding along or rolling their eyes.

One commenter wrote: “Go explore, girl! Who’s stopping you?” while another suggested: “Just move to JB girl!”

But not all were convinced. Some opined that “She should actually go out to different countries to live for real, and get practical personal experiences… there’s no perfect country. You can only find what suits your life stage.”

Another pointed out the false dichotomy between buying and renting: “Nobody asked you to BUY a house… In other countries, renting is a thing. But then some people want to make money off property, yet complain about paying mortgages forever.”

And perhaps the most brutally pragmatic take was: “Every city you live in will face the same issue. You’re just describing city life. You want the excitement but not the sacrifices.”

Is it an ungrateful thing to leave Singapore?

This isn’t just a one-off rant. It’s the voice of a generation squeezed between housing lotteries and inflation hikes. While some Singaporeans romanticise homeownership and stable employment, others are quietly questioning — at what cost?

Is it an ungrateful thing to leave Singapore? Or just be honest about it?

The woman’s reflections, though raw and emotional, speak volumes about the anxiety and restlessness bubbling beneath Singapore’s polished surface. Hers is not an act of rebellion, but a plea for renewal — for purpose, for sanity, and for a life that doesn’t feel like a debt trap dressed in HDB tiles.

Whether she finds it abroad or rediscovers it at home, one thing is clear: She’s not alone in wondering…

