Singapore Grand Prix 2023 F1 drivers and teams

SINGAPORE: The 2023 Singapore Grand Prix F1 race is just days away, and anticipation is building for this year’s F1 drivers and teams’ line-up. The top three teams are maintaining their current driver pairings, but there’s some excitement elsewhere in the field. Let’s take a look at the returning favourites and the rookies who are set to make their mark in 2023.

Red Bull

#1 Max Verstappen

#11 Sergio Perez

The Dutch sensation, Max Verstappen, is the lead driver for Red Bull Racing. He won the 2022 Drivers’ Championship. Sergio Perez, a Mexican driver, partners with Verstappen. He won the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix.

Ferrari

#16 Charles Leclerc

#55 Carlos Sainz

Charles Leclerc, a talented driver from Monaco, leads the Ferrari team. Joining Leclerc is Spanish driver Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes

#44 Lewis Hamilton

#63 George Russell

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is Mercedes’ lead driver. He’s paired with rising British star George Russell.

Alpine

Alpine has a strong line-up for the 2023 season:

#10 Pierre Gasly

#31 Esteban Ocon

French driver Pierre Gasly is a key player for Alpine. Esteban Ocon, another French driver, is Gasly’s partner.

McLaren

#4 Lando Norris

#81 Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris, a talented British driver, continues to race for McLaren. Australian newcomer Oscar Piastri joins McLaren. He won the Formula 2 championship.

Alfa Romeo

#77 Valtteri Bottas

#24 Zhou Guanyu

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas brings experience and competitiveness to Alfa Romeo, with a history of podium finishes. Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese F1 driver, partners with Bottas. His presence is a significant moment for Chinese motorsport.

Aston Martin

#14 Fernando Alonso

#18 Lance Stroll

Spanish racing legend Fernando Alonso returns to F1 with Aston Martin. Lance Stroll, a Canadian driver, continues with Aston Martin.

Haas

#20 Kevin Magnussen

#27 Nico Hulkenberg

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen returns to the Haas F1 Team with skilled German driver Nico Hulkenberg.

AlphaTauri

#22 Yuki Tsunoda

#40 Liam Lawson

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda leads Scuderia AlphaTauri. Exciting rookie Liam Lawson, from New Zealand, joins AlphaTauri.

Williams

#23 Alexander Albon

#2 Logan Sargeant

British-Thai driver Alexander Albon returns to Williams Racing with American driver Logan Sargeant.

As we gear up for the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, excitement is in the air. These drivers are all set to light up the track. Stay tuned for an electrifying race!

