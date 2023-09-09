Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2023: Time to warm up those engines!

SINGAPORE: The Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) is back with a bang! Join the party at the exciting precincts and celebrate the F1 season in style. From car showcases to multicultural performances, GPSS has something for everyone.

With the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix just around the corner, you don’t want to be just a spectator in the stands, so get ready to warm up those engines before the F1 Race on Sept 17 and immerse yourself in the adrenaline-pumping action.

Here are five must-do activities to make the most of this thrilling racing event:

Get Your Heart Racing at HyperDrive

Unleash your inner racer at HyperDrive, Sentosa’s thrilling indoor go-kart circuit. Speed around a 308m track with 14 challenging turns. Race enthusiasts aged 18 and up can compete until Sunday for a chance to tour the Red Bull Racing Garage from Sept 15 to 17.

Location: HyperDrive, The Palawan @ Sentosa

When: Weekdays (12:30pm – 9pm), Weekends (10am – 9pm)

Admission: Starting at $35

Drive the F1 Experience with the Singapore Grand Prix Truck

Step into the shoes of an F1 driver with the Singapore Grand Prix Truck. It’s packed with simulation racing and exciting activities. Join the fun at various locations across the island. From games to behind-the-scenes tours, this truck has it all!

Locations and Times:

Canberra Plaza (Wed & Thu: 4pm – 10pm)

Buangkok Square (Sat & Sun: 11am – 5pm)

Plaza Singapura (Tue & Wed: 12pm – 6pm)

Palawan Green @ Sentosa (Sept 14-17: 5pm – 11pm)

Admission: Free

Race in Style with KrisShop

Show your racing spirit with T-shirts, keychains, caps, and more inspired by top F1 teams. KrisShop has the gear to keep you in style during the Singapore Grand Prix season.

Details: Racing-themed merchandise available online.

Grand Prix Season Singapore – Where the Action Happens

Locations: Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, Kampong Gelam, Sentosa

When: Friday to Sept 17, various timings

Admission: Free

Race Under the Stars at Zouk

Don’t miss the electrifying nights at Zouk with top DJs. Feel the adrenaline as you party into the early hours. Join the hottest F1-themed nightlife in town!

Location: Zouk, 3C River Valley Road

When: Sept 14-16, 10pm onwards

Admission: From $25

Warm up those engines and make the most of the F1 season in Singapore. Get ready for an unforgettable experience!

