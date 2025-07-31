// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/ Shadow_of_light (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore Q2 job growth more than triples over Q1: 8,400 jobs added; unemployment stays within non-recessionary range

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s total employment rose by 8,400 jobs in the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025), according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MoM) on Wednesday (July 30). This was more than three times the increase seen in Q1 2025 (2,300) and higher than in the last quarter of 2024 (7,700), though lower than the 11,300 jobs recorded in the same period last year.

MOM stated that the rise came from stronger employment growth from both residents and non-residents.

Among residents, employment continued to grow in financial services and health & social services but shrank further in in professional services and information & communications. For non-residents, the increase was driven fully by work permit holders, particularly in the construction sector.

Even with more jobs added this quarter, unemployment rates experienced short-term fluctuations but stayed within the non-recessionary range, MoM said.

After a slight dip in April and May, unemployment slightly rose in June 2025, rising to 2.9% for residents and 3.0% for citizens—matching the levels recorded in March 2025.

Meanwhile, retrenchments remained stable at 3,500 in Q2 2025, just slightly down from 3,590 in the previous quarter, with most sectors seeing similar or lower numbers. The incidence of retrenchment also remained low at 1.4 retrenched per 1,000 employees.

MoM noted most of the job cuts were due to business reorganisation or restructuring.

“Looking ahead, employment is expected to continue to grow, though at a more moderate pace than in 2024,” MoM said. The ministry added that more details of the labour market situation in Q2 2025 will be available in September. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

