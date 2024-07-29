SINGAPORE: As the competition for talent intensifies, employers in Singapore are increasingly highlighting parental leave benefits in their job postings.

According to a recent study by Indeed, 1.7% of job listings in the first half of 2024 mentioned terms such as ‘parental leave’ or ‘maternity leave.’ This trend reflects a broader shift in workplace priorities towards flexibility, gender equality, and work-life balance.

Callam Pickering, APAC senior economist at Indeed told Singapore Business Review that he attributes this rise to changing attitudes and the ongoing battle to attract top talent. “Strong competition for talent may also be a contributing factor, with benefits often used to stand out against your peers,” he explained.

The emphasis on parental leave is particularly notable in certain sectors. Job postings in childcare and human resources both saw 4% of listings mentioning parental leave, while sales followed closely at 3.5%. Over the past two years, civil engineering experienced the most significant growth in emphasizing these benefits, increasing by 2.2 percentage points. Veterinary services and logistic support both grew by 2 percentage points, and pharmacy by 1.8 percentage points.

Interestingly, while the childcare sector leads in mentioning parental leave, it also saw the largest decline over the past two years, dropping by 3.4 percentage points. This paradox underscores the sector’s dynamic nature and possibly shifting priorities within the industry.

However, the overall job market in Singapore has faced challenges. Indeed reported a 5.7% decline in job postings in June compared to the previous month, marking the largest monthly drop since March of the previous year. Year-over-year, job postings are down by 13.4%.

Despite this decline, some sectors have shown resilience over the past three months. Architecture job postings surged by 15.7%, retail by 14.1%, and medical technician roles by 13%. Sports and construction also performed well, with increases of 11.7% and 11.5%, respectively.

Conversely, other sectors experienced significant drops. Dental job postings plummeted by 34.6%, security and public safety by 32.9%, and both mathematics and software development by 26.8%. The tech sector, in particular, continues to underperform, highlighting ongoing challenges within this industry.

“Overall, unemployment in Singapore remains low and skill-shortages remain common,” Mr Pickering told SBR, “Recruitment is perhaps easier than it was a year ago but still remains quite challenging by historical standards.”

TISG/