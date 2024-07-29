Business & Economy

Singapore employers emphasize parental leave in job listings amid talent war

ByJewel Stolarchuk

July 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: As the competition for talent intensifies, employers in Singapore are increasingly highlighting parental leave benefits in their job postings.

According to a recent study by Indeed, 1.7% of job listings in the first half of 2024 mentioned terms such as ‘parental leave’ or ‘maternity leave.’ This trend reflects a broader shift in workplace priorities towards flexibility, gender equality, and work-life balance.

Callam Pickering, APAC senior economist at Indeed told Singapore Business Review that he attributes this rise to changing attitudes and the ongoing battle to attract top talent. “Strong competition for talent may also be a contributing factor, with benefits often used to stand out against your peers,” he explained.

The emphasis on parental leave is particularly notable in certain sectors. Job postings in childcare and human resources both saw 4% of listings mentioning parental leave, while sales followed closely at 3.5%. Over the past two years, civil engineering experienced the most significant growth in emphasizing these benefits, increasing by 2.2 percentage points. Veterinary services and logistic support both grew by 2 percentage points, and pharmacy by 1.8 percentage points.

Interestingly, while the childcare sector leads in mentioning parental leave, it also saw the largest decline over the past two years, dropping by 3.4 percentage points. This paradox underscores the sector’s dynamic nature and possibly shifting priorities within the industry.

However, the overall job market in Singapore has faced challenges. Indeed reported a 5.7% decline in job postings in June compared to the previous month, marking the largest monthly drop since March of the previous year. Year-over-year, job postings are down by 13.4%.

Despite this decline, some sectors have shown resilience over the past three months. Architecture job postings surged by 15.7%, retail by 14.1%, and medical technician roles by 13%. Sports and construction also performed well, with increases of 11.7% and 11.5%, respectively.

Conversely, other sectors experienced significant drops. Dental job postings plummeted by 34.6%, security and public safety by 32.9%, and both mathematics and software development by 26.8%. The tech sector, in particular, continues to underperform, highlighting ongoing challenges within this industry.

“Overall, unemployment in Singapore remains low and skill-shortages remain common,” Mr Pickering told SBR, “Recruitment is perhaps easier than it was a year ago but still remains quite challenging by historical standards.”

TISG/

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business & Economy

Malaysian ringgit may strengthen if Kamala Harris wins US election, analysts say

October 31, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

S’porean looking for “chill job” with short hours and flexibility, says it would be great if it pays at least S$3k

October 31, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Business & Economy

Singapore’s job market thrives – Will 2025 see soaring wages or economic headwinds?

October 31, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

The four-day work week dream

November 3, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Featured News SG Politics

Workers’ Party launches tribute documentary to Hougang in time for its 67th anniversary

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Tourist says he had “3 incredible days in SG” but the hot weather got him “drenched in sweat” which made it “absolutely miserable”

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Labubu (monster) vs Laobu (mother): What’s wrong with spending money on both?

November 3, 2024 Letters to the Editor

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.